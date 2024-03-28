Daily News Brief | March 28, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A fatal crash in Pasadena killed a 31-year-old Chester woman. A Glen Burnie man was arrested on 11 counts of child pornography and released on his own recognizance. The sale of the Orioles has been approved. The Annapolis Film Festival looks to be off the charts with Edie Falco and Jennifer Esposito all expected to attend! As does the Masterworks V concert from the ASO.

It's Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 28th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Psycho Maryland weather–man talk about a raw day yesterday! Here’s to a better weekend ahead of us. Hopefully, George can help us out in a minute. Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

A very brief update on the bridge collapse. In a news conference last night, the Governor announced that two bodies were found trapped inside a red pick-up truck. They also advised that the conditions were too dangerous and that the recovery operation would now transition into a salvage operation. There is no timeline for reopening the shipping channel or the reconstruction of the bridge.

Yesterday, in Pasadena, a crash involving a Ford Taurus and Toyota 4Runner at Ritchie Highway and Pasadena Road led to the death of 31-year-old Mary Amelia Jones and injuries to two others. The crash, which occurred at about 9 a.m., is under investigation to determine which vehicle had the right of way at the traffic light. Jones’ 83-year-old grandmother and the 47-year-old Toyota driver were hospitalized but are now in stable condition.

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 25-year-old Glen Burnie man and charged him with 11 counts of possessing child pornography. The charges followed a police search of a Dropbox account linked to his phone number and home address, containing explicit videos of minors. The suspect was released on recognizance, with his attorney pointing out his client’s community ties, and insisting he poses no threat. The images included sexual acts between adults and infants, pre-pubescents and pre-teens.

In sports news, David Rubenstein’s acquisition of the Baltimore Orioles from the Angelos family was unanimously approved by Major League Baseball owners. The $1.725 billion deal concludes over three decades of Angelos family ownership. Rubenstein, a Baltimore native and co-founder of Carlyle Group Inc., expressed commitment to professionalism and winning in his new role.

The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival, set to start on April 4, 2024, features a diverse lineup. The opening film, “Thelma,” stars June Squibb in a unique action role, while Jennifer Esposito makes her writing and directorial debut with “Fresh Kills,” exploring mafia family dynamics from a female perspective. Edie Falco’s film, “I’ll Be Right There,” is another highlight, portraying everyday extraordinariness. The festival, known for fostering innovation and creativity, will also host Q&A sessions with several renowned actors and filmmakers. And both Falco and Esposito are scheduled to attend the festival! Tickets and passes at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org

Finally, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks V concert, titled “Roman Festivals,” will be held from April 12th to 14th at Maryland Hall. The concert features the world premiere of Nicky Sohn’s Symphony No. 1 and a performance by renowned pianist Awadagin Pratt. Artistic Director José Luis Novo has focused on diversity and inclusion, bringing a range of talented artists and composers to the orchestra. The concert also includes Respighi’s “Feste Romane,” promising a dynamic and virtuosic display by the orchestra. Tickets are available through the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s website–AnnapolisSymphony.org, and the box office.

