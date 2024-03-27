March 27, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Podcast

Daily News Brief | March 27, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

The Key Bridge collapsed! AAACERT is hosting an emergency preparedness certification next month. Annapolis Police are investigating two shootings, but there were no injuries, thankfully. Charting Careers and Annapolis Middle School hosted a wildly successful Career Day for seventh graders. Plus, we dropped a bonus pod with Kurt Griffey from Revisting Creedence, and we have some news about our Local Business Spotlight this weekend withToken–a cool new-ish game shop in Edgewater!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, I guess all of our local news pales to Baltimore’s news about the Key Bridge! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed following a collision with the Singapore-flagged container ship “Dali.” The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency in Maryland, coordinating with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and other local and federal officials. Emergency personnel from literally countless agencies are involved. Six individuals were missing, and an extensive search and rescue was initiated. By late last night, they were presumed dead. President Biden promised to fun the replacement. There is speculation that it will take several weeks to remove the ship and clear the channel to allow the port to resume operations. Construction of a new span could take up to 4 years. The Baltimore Banner is on top of this and has a lot of up-to-the-minute updates. Some asked why it was not on the DNB yesterday. Here’s a peek behind the curtain. I record the DNB late the evening before it is released. I do wake up at 5 am and check the news to see if I need to make an update before release at 6 am. This morning, the S hit the fan, and I was unable to process it all, get my thoughts together, and add it in before it was released. 

In a timely piece, yesterday, we let you know that the Annapolis Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has opened registrations for its Late Spring 2024 Basic Training class. The 20-hour course, aimed at training volunteers in emergency response, will take place from April 26 to 28 at the Fire Training Academy in Millersville, culminating in a disaster simulation on May 5. Participants who complete the training will receive national certification and the opportunity to join Anne Arundel-Annapolis CERT. More details at aaacert.org ,that is triple a cert dot org.

Meanwhile, in Annapolis, police responded to two separate shooting incidents. The first incident occurred in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive on March 20, with no victims or property damage found. The second incident, on March 22, involved a shooting in the 1900 block of Copeland Street, where a bullet penetrated a window to a home.

In educational news, in collaboration with Charting Careers, Annapolis Middle School successfully hosted its annual Career Day on March 7. The event featured nearly 40 professionals, including alumni, sharing their career experiences with seventh-grade students. Charting Careers Executive Director Erin Snell highlighted the importance of mentorship and community engagement in guiding students’ future career choices. 

And as I mentioned yesterday, I spoke with Kurt Griffey from Revisited Creedence about their upcoming show on April 16th at Maryland Hall. We dropped that bonus pod yesterday afternoon so do give that a listen. And if you are a CCR fan, this is the show for you and tickets are available at RamsHeadOnstage.com or MarylandHall.org.

Speaking of podcasts, Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, I need to get my editing butt in gear and prepare Token–a cool new-ish game store in Edgewater!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It’s free, comes to your inbox every night at 7 p.m., and will keep you up to speed on all the top local news stories. It is also paywall-free! Many thanks, as always!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.  Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!  

