Daily News Brief | March 25, 2024

Today…

A Severn man was killed in a Beltway crash on Saturday. Peter Angelos, owner of the Baltimore Orioles passed away this weekend ending a legacy that saw the highs and the lows for the team. The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce recognized the small business leaders recently and several of our faves were honored! Festival seaon in Maryland is getting ready to kick off in a few week with the Asian American Fest and the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival–and we have a code for the wing fest. Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Hank & Henrietta, and our Local Business Spotlight with Silver Stay. ANd look for a bonus pod at noon today with Ralph Crosby!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 25th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, they pulled it off–despite a rainy start, the Annapolis Maritime Museum Oyster Roast and Sock Burning went off like a charm. Also got the chance to get into DC yesterday for some Cherry Blossoms! And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Saturday morning, a fatal crash on Interstate 695 in southwest Baltimore County claimed the life of Sang Yoo Kang, aged 60 of Severn in Anne Arundel County. Initially responding to a two-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police were called to a second incident at the same location, where a minivan collided with a tow truck. Both the minivan and tow truck drivers were injured. It’s a good time to remind everyone of the move-over law. It DOES help save lives. If there is a stopped vehicle with flashing lights or emergency flashers, you must move over to an adjacent lane, and if unable, you need to slow down to safely pass the vehicles.

The Baltimore Orioles’ long-time owner, Peter Angelos, passed away at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness. A prominent attorney and philanthropist, Angelos donated generously to various institutions and charities in the Baltimore region. He was involved in civic roles and legal victories, including a major asbestos lawsuit and a settlement with tobacco giant Philip Morris. Angelos also significantly influenced the Orioles, overseeing periods of both success and struggle. The process of the Orioles’ sale to David Rubenstein and his partners, initiated by Angelos, remains under review following his passing.

The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce celebrated local small businesses with its annual awards on March 21st. The event recognized the essential role of small businesses, which constitute 93% of the county’s enterprises. Award winners included K&B True Value Hardware, BluZone, One. Physical Therapy and Wellness, Magothy Payments, and the Life of Joy Foundation, showcasing a diverse array of successful small enterprises in the region. Congrats to all!

Maryland is gearing up for its festival season with two family-centric events at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on April 6 promises a fun-filled day with a variety of wings, live entertainment, and activities for all ages. This will be followed by the Asian American Festival on April 7, offering a rich cultural experience with Asian food, crafts, performances, and workshops. We have links and more details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and for the wing fest–I have a BOGO code for you. Use EOA and buy one get one free or save 50% on all the tickets you care to buy–tomatoe,tomato.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Hank & Henrietta–cute little pugs and they were at an event this weekend and there seems to be a lot of interest–so if you are interested– put in an app!! Hopefully you have some room in your heart one or both of them. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Patrick Mish from Silver Stay–a really useful service for anyone that has an aging senior in their lives–or anyone that may be an aging senior! Do give that a listen! And we’re dropping a bonus pod today at noon with Ralph Crosby who wrote a fantastic book about growing up in Annapolis called Memoirs of a Main Street Boy and now has followed up with an incredibly interesting one called Poker, Politics & Presidents! We chatted with Ralph and it was a hoot!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

About Ann Covington and her Money Monday Report. Ann is our getting some continuing education at a conference so she can make sure to keep us all on the right financial track. So, no Monday Money Report today, but she’ll be back next week. But of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

