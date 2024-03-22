Daily News Brief | March 22, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A former St. Mary’s teacher was arrested for child porn. The Annapolis Film Festival will be partying on the roof of the. new garage. It. looks like taxes are going to go up to help get Maryland out of it’s deficit. WalletHub says that Maryland ranks #1 in mortgage debt with the average debt being $283, 092 which translates into $2,145 monthly! We have pl;enty of events to talk about. We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod with Silver Stay, and a bonus pod dropped last night with the Bowie Baysox!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it's Friday, March 22nd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Got plans for this weekend? If it is Saturday and outdoors, call before you go! I’m psyched–headed to Fogo de Chao on Saturday night with the trivia team for a meat fest! We have a lot of news today so we better get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, an Arnold resident, previously a teacher at St. Mary’s High School, was arrested on 16 counts of child pornography possession, following an Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit investigation. The arrest came after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the upload of child pornographic images to an internet site. Multiple digital devices were seized from the suspect’s residence on Match Point Drive in Arnold. Once charged, he was released on his own recognizance and the Archdiocese of Baltimore says he is no longer employed by the school.

We had the scoop and a bonus pod with the Annapolis Film Festival last week, but they just spilled the beans on the opening night party. First up is June Squibb in her first leading role in the film ‘Thelma’, a unique portrayal of an elderly action hero–that’s at Maryland Hall. And following that, the opening night after-party is on the roof of the new Hillman Garage with music by 4 The Road Band, plenty of food from Choptank and plenty of wine, beer and spirits! Tickets and passes at annapolisfilmfestival.com

In legislative developments, the Maryland House has passed a $63 billion budget plan with tax and fee increases, aiming to support transportation and education. This includes changes in vehicle excise taxes and registration fees, as well as a proposed tax on internet gambling. The budget and associated tax and fee increases face opposition in the Senate. We will see, but hold on, I think it’s go nna become a little more expensive to live in Maryland pretty soon!

And talking about Maryland being expensive, WalletHub highlights Maryland as the state with the highest increase in average mortgage debt in the last quarter of 2023, rising by 1.23% to an average of $283,092. This growth in mortgage debt underlines the financial challenges homeowners face in the state. The average monthly mortgage payment is $2145. OUCH!

Lastly, let’s talk events this weekend–and with the weather–call before you go!

– Maryland Day commemorations all over the county from Friday to Sunday, with historic sites open for tours and events for free or a buck. MarylandDay.org

– An adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday night at Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

– An Easter egg scramble for children on Sunday at the Annapolis Town Center, supporting GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis.

-A Family Fun Fest at the Baysox on Saturday from 10am to 1pm . That’s free and covered so you are good there. And we’re gonna have a TON of free tickets to give this summer so keep your ears open!

-And the harbinger of Spring, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s Oyster Roast and Sock Burning in Eastport. Gets underway at the crack o noon and the last I heard they were pressing on and have put up tents!

If you missed it, we dropped a bonus pod with the Bowie Baysox last night. Check that out to get the scoop on all the promotions and fun stuff happening right up Route 50.

And, be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight Patrick Mish, the founder of Silver Stay. That one drops as they all do at noon on Saturday!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Henrietta and Hank–purebred pugs. Confession, we did not meet them. They were recovering from getting “alterations” and we popped up to Annapolis Subaru to record, but we did learn all about them. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt one or both!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

TRANSCRIPT:

