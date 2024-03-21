Daily News Brief | March 21, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Serious crash on Route 50 sends 4 to hospital and snarkls traffic. Police are investigating an armed carjacking at Arundel Mills. Thge Bay Bridge is about to be re-decked, but it is at night–whew! BWI saw record breaking passengers last year and is on target to break that record in 2024. A recent poll suggests that Republican former Governor Larry Hogan is trouncing both of the Democrats, Congressman David Trone and PG County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who are all vying for the seat of retiring Senator Ben Cardin.

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 21st, 2024 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I recorded a great, yet rambling podcast with the owner of GrandCentral DC yesterday. It is a long-standing bar in DC which was the first in the nation to add a sports book. So, for everyone all in a tizzy about a sports gaming facility coming near you–stay tuned–probably in a week or so. Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Yesterday, a two-vehicle collision on Route 50 in Annapolis led to the hospitalization of four individuals, including three with life-threatening conditions. The crash, which occurred near exit 23 around 1:30 p.m., involved a Honda that was stopped due to a tire on the roadway and a Chevy that crashed into it. Both directions of Route 50 were closed for several hours creating a mess on area secondary roads. Maryland State Police are investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, a carjacking was reported at Arundel Mills in Hanover. A 63-year-old woman was approached by a teenage male believed to be about 13, who grabbed her car keys after a brief struggle. He got into her Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was occupied by a 29-year-old female. The suspect, implied he had a handgun, and the passenger got out as the suspect fled. He stopped and picked up two additional suspects before fleeing. The police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects, described as three black males, one in a green hooded sweatshirt and the others in dark clothing. The anonymous tip line is 410-222-4700

In infrastructure news, crews are beginning the replacement of the eastbound Bay Bridge span’s deck, a project continuing through spring 2025. This $140 million initiative will involve nightly deck replacements and aims to minimize traffic impact. The Maryland Transportation Authority says this is the first phase of a long-term plan to upgrade the 70-year-old span.

Turning to aviation, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport reported a record-setting year in 2023 for international passenger traffic, exceeding the previous record set in 2018. Governor Wes Moore highlighted the airport’s role in boosting tourism and creating jobs. Total passenger traffic reached 26.2 million, marking BWI as the busiest airport in the region. The airport is anticipating a return to pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2024, bolstered by new international carriers and services.

Finally, in politics, former Republican Governor Larry Hogan is leading in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll. Hogan, running as a moderate, has a substantial lead over both of the Democratic front-runners U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Despite Maryland’s Democratic majority, Hogan’s cross-party appeal is evident. His tenure as governor, marked by tax cuts and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, seems to resonate with voters. However, Democrats have criticized his stances on national issues like abortion and public transportation. The primary election is set for May 14, with the general election on November 5.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Patrick Mish–the CEO of an Odenton company called Silver Stay. If you have an aging person in your life–be sure to give it a listen on Saturday at noon!

