Daily News Brief | March 20, 2024

A fire destroyed a public works building. Police are investigating a shooting in Severn and a frightening armed robbery in Gambrills. The Attorney General is warning Marylanders about illegal gaming during March Madness! Plus, we have some news about our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Silver Stay and a mini-rant from me on the Market House!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Here’s a question for everyone. Way back when the Market House had a ton of stalls and vendors. At the beginning of the Mayor’s term it was a sole operator but a cool place to hang out. When did hanging out stop being allowed and when did it become another full-service sit down, “do you have a reservation, we’ll seat. you here, and your server will be right with you” restaurant? Seems to defeat the purpose of the building. It’s just something that makes me go, hmmm. Anyhow, we have some news, and fair warning, none of it is good, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A one-alarm fire caused significant damage to the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Traffic Engineering Building in Arnold early yesterday morning. The fire, reported at 12:13 a.m., led to an estimated loss of $5.7 million. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time. A total of 62 firefighters from various departments responded, managing to control the fire within 1.5 hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation Unit.

On Monday night, the Anne Arundel County police responded to a shooting incident in Severn. A 31-year-old male victim, found with a gunshot wound to his torso, reported the incident to patrolling officers. The victim was transported for medical treatment for life-threatening injuries. The shooting is believed to have occurred in front of a residence on Pioneer Drive. Police are looking for any tips–the anonymous reporting number is 410-222-47800

Also on Monday night, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a robbery at an AutoZone in Gambrills. A suspect, described as a Black male in his 30s or 40s, displayed a handgun with an extended magazine and forced employees to open the safe. After obtaining cash, the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.

And from Attorney General Anthony Brown, with March Madness underway, the AG reminds Marylanders to engage in sports wagering responsibly. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, in collaboration with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), has issued alerts to consumers about safe and legal betting practices. Marylanders are advised to wager only through licensed operators, both for sports events and online fantasy sports competitions. The importance of avoiding illegal online gaming platforms, which pose risks such as fraud and identity theft, has been emphasized. The MLGCA requires licensed operators to adhere to specific regulations for customer protection. Maryland residents are also encouraged to seek help for gambling problems through resources like the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, Silver Stay. And if you have an aging parent in your life, you will want to listen to this!

