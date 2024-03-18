Daily News Brief | March 18, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Now THAT was a parade! Lots of weed was seized at BWI and Dulles. Millersville man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in fentanyl distribution. Local business, Weems & Plath developed a new navigational aid. The Banneker-Douglass Museum may see the addition of Harriet Tubman shortly. Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Chip, and our Local Business Spotlight with Sail Beyond Cancer and a bonus pod dropped with Dr. Toles all about serial killers!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 18th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Holy cow! Johnny O’Leary took a risk moving the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade to this weekend and did it pay off. I have NEVER seen a crowd of that size in Annapolis ever! Congrats to everyone who put it all together. And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reported a significant marijuana bust at BWI Airport. On February 25, officers seized 32 pounds of marijuana, valued up to $150,000 in the U.S. and even more in Europe, from a London-bound passenger’s suitcase. The 22-year-old California woman hasn’t been charged yet as the investigation continues. Adam Rottman, Customs director for the Area Port of Baltimore, emphasized that despite marijuana decriminalization in some states, bulk smuggling remains federally illegal. This follows recent drug seizures at Washington Dulles International Airport, including 53 pounds of marijuana being smuggled by a Charles County woman.

Orlando Ray Coleman Sr., 44, from Millersville, Maryland, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. This sentencing is a result of collaborative efforts between federal and local law enforcement agencies. Coleman was identified in November 2019 as a key figure in distributing drugs, including fentanyl, in the Annapolis area. Searches in May 2021 led to significant seizures, including over $39,000 in cash and various drugs. Clarence Coby, Coleman’s source, received a 14-year sentence for distributing fentanyl. These cases are part of broader initiatives to combat violent crime and dismantle high-level criminal organizations.

This is cool. Weems & Plath unveiled the BRIGHTWind, an ultrasonic wind sensor/LED TriColor/LED Anchor light combination, at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. This product, a collaboration with Spanish manufacturer Calypso Instruments, combines a non-mechanical wind sensor with Weems & Plath’s energy-efficient LX TriColor/Anchor LED Navigation Light. Michael Flanagan, President & CEO of Weems & Plath, highlighted the efficiency and innovation of combining the navigation light and wind sensor into one unit. BRIGHTWind uses ultrasonic transducers for wind measurement and is compatible with NMEA 0183 or NMEA 2000 displays. It is the first ever. Developed right here in Annapolis and will be on display at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show in April. And we did a Local Business Spotlight with Michael Flanagan a few months, back– check that one out!

As we begin to wrap up, the Banneker-Douglass Museum is set to undergo a name change, likely to include civil rights trailblazer Harriet Tubman. This proposal, driven by the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, is moving through the Maryland General Assembly. The change aims to reflect a broader representation of Black leaders and honor Tubman’s contributions to Maryland and American history. Chanel Compton Johnson, executive director of the commission and museum, emphasized Tubman’s role in symbolizing the many contributions of Black women. The museum, which opened in 1984, initially considered including Tubman in its name, but the idea was shelved due to length concerns and underappreciation of her contributions at the time. This year, coinciding with significant civil rights anniversaries, the museum plans to celebrate the new name with an event featuring live art and African dance performances.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Chip–a very friendly Beagle-setter mix! And hopefully you have some room in your heart him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Suzanne Snyder from Sail Beyond Cancer. And I do apologize for the sound on that–Rise Up Coffee was particularly noisy when we recorded so it is not great, but an incredibly worthy cause. And then there was the bonus pod we dropped with Dr. Rachel Toles. She’s coming to Maryland Hall on APril 2nd to talk about the Psychology of Serial Killers–a fascinating program brought here by Rams Head Presents!

