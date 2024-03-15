Daily News Brief | March 15, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

The Attorney General charged a Crofton couple with fraud. The legislature is considering a law to prevent convicted underage sex offenders from attending school in person. There are not enough houses in Maryland for prospective home buyers. The Pollening of 2024 has begun. We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod with Sail Beyond Cancer, and a bonus pod dropped with Dr. Rachel Toles, all about serial killers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 15th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. If you are attending any of the events at City Dock– The Hooley, the Shamrock Stroll, or Shamrock the Dock–please be careful and responsible! We have a lot of news today so we better get into it, shall we?

Yesterday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown filed charges against a Crofton couple, former operators of Maryland State Doulas, LLC, for failing to deliver pre-paid doula services and unauthorized consumer payments. The lawsuit seeks restitution and a ban on further violations of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act, with a hearing scheduled for June 11, 2024.

In legislative news, Maryland lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would prevent students convicted of rape or serious sex offenses from attending school in person. Proposed by State Sen. Johnny Salling and Del. Nino Mangione, the bill mandates alternative education methods, like online programs, for these students. This move aims to close a gap in the current law that allows juveniles not on the adult sex offender registry to attend school. This seems like sensible legislation to me.

On the housing front, Maryland is experiencing a notable decrease in home sales coupled with rising prices, creating what industry experts are calling a “serious housing issue.” According to a report from Maryland Realtors, home sales dropped 4.8% in February compared to last year, while average prices surged by 5.2%. Despite a slight dip in interest rates, the state grapples with a lack of inventory, posing challenges for potential homebuyers.

Lastly, Maryland’s spring allergy season kicked off early this year. I was walking yesterday and spotted a red car all pollened out. Apparently, the early pollening is being fueled by the warmest El Niño winter on record. Pollen counts in the state are already reaching medium to high levels, with tree pollen primarily responsible. Experts link this early onset to climate change, with winters in the United States warming faster than the global average. However, an upcoming shift to a La Niña weather pattern may bring some relief by reducing pollen levels.

Events this weekend. It is all Irish. Hooley tonight is sold out. Shamrock the Dock on Saturday and Sunday on City Dock. Parade at 1pm on Sunday. And if you are looking for some free parties, may I suggest Galway Bay and Rams Head Tavern! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

