Daily News Brief | March 13, 2024

Today…

A standoff with police in Edgewater ends peacefully. Annapolis is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Nation's founding in 2026. The Annapolis Rotary and AMFM both have some scholarship money available for college bound kids.

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it's BeeprBuzz.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 13th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Man. St. Paddy’s weekend is barreling down on me. Be sure to check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net today or tomorrow for al all-encompassing St. Paddy’s Weekend guide. I just need to get my butt in gear. And speaking of butts in gear, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we ?

Monday evening, in Edgewater, a 35-year-old man was arrested after a prolonged standoff with the Anne Arundel County Police. The incident, which began before 3:30 p.m., involved the man assaulting another individual in a residence on Midland Road. Police, arrived at the scene to find him barricaded in a bathroom, armed and wearing bulletproof armor. The man, who was prohibited from firearm possession due to a past conviction, was finally arrested without incident after police insured the home was empty and they broke down the front door. He is now facing charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm-related offenses, and is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

In Annapolis, preparations are underway for the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding, to be celebrated in 2026–man it seems like the bicentennial was just yesterday! Mayor Gavin Buckley and the City Council have formed a commission to organize the city’s festivities. This committee, comprising representatives from various sectors, aims to create diverse and informative celebrations, recognizing Annapolis’s significant historical role, including being the temporary capital of the U.S. and the signing location for the Treaty of Paris.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is offering scholarships to local high school seniors and home-schooled students in select zip codes. With a commitment to community service, the club will award up to four scholarships of $2,500 each. These are intended to assist with college expenses. Students planning to attend an accredited college or university can apply by April 15, 2024, through the Rotary Club’s website at annapolisrotary.org

And while on the subject of scholarships, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM) is accepting applications for the Tim King Music Performance Scholarship. This $5,000 scholarship, honoring the legacy of the beloved local musician Tim King, is open to high school students in Anne Arundel County planning to pursue a degree in music performance. Applicants must demonstrate active involvement in school music groups and a commitment to music, with submissions including performance videos and essays or narrative videos. Applications are due by May 3, 2024, with more information available on the AMFM website which is am-fm.org .

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz

