Daily News Brief | March 12, 2024

An armed standoff in Edgewater kept police busy yesterday. It looks like croquet is back and the public is invited. There are Narcan vending machines in most libraries and county jails. Tick season is ramping up. And it is Ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has some great shows coming up just for you!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

See, I told you spring was a hoax. It was darned cold yesterday! But I do think we are on our way! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

As we did yesterday, we do not have all the details, but yesterday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an incident in the Woodland Beach community, involving a barricade situation on Midland Road. A man had reportedly barricaded himself in his home and was armed, leading to either evacuation or shelter in place of neighboring residents. I expect a report from the police department shortly, so please check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later!

In happier news, the 40th anniversary of the Annapolis Cup croquet match is on and is scheduled for April 13, 2024, celebrating the longstanding rivalry between St. John’s College and the U.S. Naval Academy. St. John’s College President, Nora Demleitner, and Naval Academy Superintendent VADM Yvette Davids, both underscored the tradition’s importance in fostering sportsmanship and unity. PNC Bank is set to be the presenting sponsor for the first time. The match, which began in 1983, saw a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic but has since resumed, with St. John’s leading the overall tally with 31 victories. Approximately 4,000 attendees are expected, with limited tickets for the public available on Friday March 15th. Snag them at sjc.edu/croquet

The Anne Arundel County’s Health Department has installed seven vending machines offering free naloxone, a medication capable of reversing opioid overdoses. The machines, located across the county, provide easy access to naloxone without stigma or embarrassment, alongside other harm reduction tools. Dr. Tonii Gedin, County Health Officer, and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford both emphasized the importance of these machines in saving lives and reducing harm from opioid overdoses. These machines were funded through grant funds and are part of a broader harm reduction strategy. And I am a bit confused. If the products are free, why not just have them available at the desk or in a bin in the vestibule? Was the purchase of a vending machine necessary? And why are two of the locations in County jails–don’t they have that under control?

Lastly, and we talked about this on Friday’s Canines & Crosstreks, but an early onset of a mild El Niño winter in Maryland has led to the premature emergence of ticks, posing a risk of spreading diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and others. Be vigilant for various tick species and take precautions like wearing protective clothing and using tick-specific repellents. Symptoms of tick-borne illnesses can be tricky to diagnose, often resembling cold or flu-like symptoms. Precautionary measures, such as regular tick checks and proper tick removal, are recommended to prevent these diseases. But if you suspect you are ill from a tick– seek medical attention.

