Daily News Brief | March 11, 2024

A large fire destroyed a building in Davidsonville this weekend, but scant information from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. We have a new top speller in the County– Quint Karlsson from Crofton. Anne Arundel County has launched a Non-Profit Events Hub. The Hospice of the Chesapeake has named a new President and CEO. And the State Board of Revenue Estimates has bad news for Maryland–we’re looking at a nearly quarter billion dollar shortfall this year! Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Jasper, and our Local Business Spotlight with Dr. Mike Freedman from Evolve Direct & Primary!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is back with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 11th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, it is officially daylight savings time, and the start of Irish Week in Annapolis. Slainte! And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

We are still trying to confirm some things about a large fire in Davidsonville/ Riva on Saturday night, but the Anne Arundel County Fire Department PIO has not returned telephone messages or emails, but here’s what we know. At about 8 pm on Saturday night up to ten explosions were heard in the Riva area. Crews were called to Statewide Septic on Central Avenue between Riva Road and Brick Church Road. The building was heavily involved in fire when crews arrived and the building did partially collapse. The area is NOT served by fire hydrants. The Riva Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that due to the County not staffing a driver for the tanker, it remained in the station (and they had a photo) which caused a delay in getting water on the fire. Tankers from other parts of the County and the City of Annapolis responded and a water relay was set up from a hydrant further down Central Avenue. The fire did go to two alarms and crews left the scene shortly before 5:00am on Sunday. Investigators spent most of the day doing their job yesterday. We have no idea of the cause or a damage estimate and hope we will get some answers this morning from the Fire Department. If we do, we will be sure to let you know.

Quint Karlsson from Crofton Middle School emerged as the winner of the 36th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee held on Saturday. After besting 24 competitors, Quint clinched the title by correctly spelling ’emolument’ in the final round. Beorn Moon of Lindale Middle School and Kasey Capili of MacArthur Middle School were second and third, respectively. This event, backed by numerous sponsors, qualifies Quint for the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the launch of the Nonprofit Events Hub (NEH), a new online tool designed to connect Anne Arundel County residents with local nonprofits. The NEH serves as a comprehensive resource for finding events by category, and is currently in a pilot-testing phase. This initiative is part of a series of efforts by the Nonprofit Center to support local nonprofits since its inception in July 2023. The Center is also renovating its headquarters to offer shared workspaces for nonprofits starting in 2025. If they are taking suggestions, include a matchmaking option to match up volunteers with non-profits looking for them similar to the defunct Volunteer Center Non-Profit.

Rebecca Miller has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of the Chesapeake. With over 25 years of experience in the hospice industry, Miller has progressed from volunteering to leadership roles within the organization. Her vision includes developing sustainable programs and expanding healthcare initiatives in the region. Hospice of the Chesapeake has recently expanded its services across several counties, significantly growing its patient care outreach. We did a podcast with Becky a few months back, we re-posted it in our article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

More bad news for Maryland’s budget. The bean counters, (also known as the Board of Revenue Estimates) has revised their projections and now suggests a $255 million shortfall this fiscal year. Of course, increased taxes are now on the table. The House and Senate in Annapolis are considering various approaches to address the issue, including toll increases and potential tax reforms. Lawmakers are also debating how to balance the budget while maintaining funding for key initiatives. The revenue shortfall, part of a trend since the pandemic, reflects lower-than-expected personal income tax collections and points to broader economic challenges facing the state in the future.

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Jasper–a very friendly champagne colored Maltese-mix! Hopefully you have some room in your heart him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Dr. Freedman all about his Evolve Direct & Primary practice and also about two potential wonder drugs–Ozempic for weight loss and Ketamine for anxiety and depression–if you have not listened, please do! And if you are looking for a doc–he get’s my personal thumbs up!

