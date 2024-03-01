Daily News Brief | March 1, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A threat at the State House forces lockdown. Annapolis overdoses were up 14% last year. Spirit Airlines adds Boston, SanDiego, New Orleans and Portland Oregon flights from BWI. Naby Football released their 2024 schedule! We also have info on our upcoming events this weekend and our Local Business Spotlight pod that drops tomorrow at noon.

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks! And this week, we got a vascular screening!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 1st, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Welcome to March. I hope you enjoyed your extra February day yesterday! We have a lot of news today so we better get into it, shall we?

In Annapolis, the State House faced a lockdown on Thursday evening following an anonymous phone threat called into the Annapolis Police Department at 5 pm. The Annapolis Police, Maryland Capitol Police, Anne Arundel County Police, and Maryland State Police all responded and cleared the building about 90 minutes later. Despite thorough searches, no suspect or weapon was discovered.

The City of Annapolis reports a 14% increase in drug overdoses in 2023, with 121 incidents. Although higher than last year, it’s the second-lowest since 2017. Notably, there’s a 20% reduction in fatal overdoses, attributed to increased Narcan use. The report from the City’s Office of Emergency Management highlights that heroin and opioids were involved in over 80% of cases. The Annapolis Police Department is actively working with various agencies to tackle this issue, with new initiatives and educational programs. We have the full report on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

Spirit Airlines announced the addition of four new destinations from Baltimore, including Portland, Oregon. Starting in May, flights to Boston, New Orleans, San Diego, and Portland will start with some sweet introductory rates. This expansion brings Spirit’s total offerings from Baltimore to 16 markets, enhancing travel options for both local and West Coast passengers.

Season tickets for the Navy Football 2024 season are now available. The schedule features several exciting home games at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, including matchups against Bucknell, Temple, Memphis, Charlotte and Tulane. Notre Dame will be October 26th at Met Life Stadium un East Rutherford NJ, and the Army -Navy Game comes back to the area at Commanders Field on December 14th. Tickets for all are available now at NavySports.com

Looking for things to do this weekend! We gotcha covered!

Wildberry Farm Market is open this weekend: Visit for farm goods, breakfast, or bakery items from 9 AM to noon at 1047 St. Stephens Church Road. And check out our podcast we did with Bridgett and Matt!

Masterworks IV at Maryland Hall: Enjoy the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s tribute to Berlioz, Elgar, and Schumann at 7:30 PM on Friday or Saturday at Maryland Hall. And this will feature acclaimed cellist Steve Isserlis who is a really big deal! Tickets at AnnapolisSymphony.org

The Colonial Players open up a new production, “The Baker’s Wife” musical at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, plus a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee through March 30. Tickets are $26 plus fees.

The Maritime Republic of Eastport’s Sock Burning event from 12-4 p.m. Saturday at the Dark Horse featuring music and fundraising for artist Rich Winford. This is a free event not to be confused with the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Oyster Roast and Sock Burning which is later this month and is completely sold out!

I know nothing about these guys other than they drew a huge crowd at the Town Center a few years ago but JAGMAC, a sibling pop group, will be at Vibe from 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.

360 Allstars’ urban circus show at Maryland Hall from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. ANd this looks really interesting and a different and fun show!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with the Department of Social Services and a pair of Foster Parents. That will drop tomorrow at noon.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Romeo who lives up to his name. He came in VERY sick and they believe his mistreatment caused him to go blind. So he is an underdog, but a lovebug. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Romeo!

And again, don't forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day.

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local!

