County’s Public Works Facility Suffers $5.7M Damage in Overnight Fire

In the early hours of March 18, 2024, a one-alarm fire engulfed the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Traffic Engineering Building in Arnold, MD, leading to an estimated loss of approximately $5.7 million. The blaze was reported at 12:13 a.m. at 409 Broadneck Road after a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) representative noticed flames emanating from the building’s roof.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, supported by the Annapolis Fire Department and Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department, responded to the 1-alarm fire at the 10,500-square-foot commercial structure. The building was unoccupied at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed the fire extending through the building’s roof. A total of 62 firefighters worked on the scene, managing to bring the fire under control within approximately 1.5 hours.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation Unit.

