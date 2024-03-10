March 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
County Launches Non-Profit Online Events Hub Hospice of the Chesapeake Adding a Second Golf Tournament at The Cannon Club! Chesapeake Arts Center Adds New Ceramic Studio Three Students Vying for Board of Education Seat Hospice Names Rebecca Miller New President and CEO
Local News

County Launches Non-Profit Online Events Hub

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Nonprofit Center announced the launch of the Nonprofit Events Hub (NEH) – a new online tool designed to connect Anne Arundel County residents with local nonprofits. 

“This new tool will further strengthen our county’s commitment to supporting our nonprofit community,” said County Executive Pittman. “It provides a platform for nonprofits to promote events while also offering residents an easy way to stay connected and engaged with these local organizations.” 

This NEH is a comprehensive, one-stop-shop resource geared toward nonprofits and the general public. The tool also allows the public to search for events by date and category. Categories include arts and culture, children and youth, education, environment, health and wellness, housing, hunger, social justice and more. Events focusing on individuals with disabilities, Veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, and underserved populations are also listed. 

“The NEH is one of several resources offered to nonprofits to help them build capacity and engage the public with the great work that they do,” said the Nonprofit Center’s Executive Director, Dr. Jennifer Purcell. “It’s all about making connections. We hope that nonprofits and county residents will use the tool to make those connections.”

Local nonprofits can submit free or low-cost events, or workshops to the hub by visiting aacounty.org/NEH and clicking the activity submission button. If an event meets the submission guidelines, it will appear online in as little as three business days. Nonprofits can also indicate if volunteers are needed for specific events or activities. 

Currently, the NEH is in a pilot-testing phase. The Nonprofit Center will monitor usage and collect comments from nonprofits and the public over the next few months to determine if it will become a permanent resource.

Since its creation in July 2023, the Nonprofit Center has launched a variety of initiatives to support Anne Arundel County nonprofits in their mission to advance the health and wellness of county residents. Since fall 2023, the Center has sponsored three cohort learning groups covering fundraising and sustainability, strategic planning, and grant writing. They have also partnered with Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to expand GuideStar’s Candid database. The Nonprofit Center is currently publishing a monthly newsletter, exploring video production services for nonprofits, and preparing to host its first full-day conference in May 2024.

While offering training programs, resources, and tools for nonprofits, the Nonprofit Center is simultaneously working to renovate its headquarters, located at 41 Community Place on the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park campus, to offer shared work and meeting spaces to qualifying nonprofits beginning in 2025.

To learn more about the Nonprofit Center visit aacounty.org/nonprofit-center

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Hospice of the Chesapeake Adding a Second Golf Tournament at The Cannon Club!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu