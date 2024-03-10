County Launches Non-Profit Online Events Hub

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Nonprofit Center announced the launch of the Nonprofit Events Hub (NEH) – a new online tool designed to connect Anne Arundel County residents with local nonprofits.

“This new tool will further strengthen our county’s commitment to supporting our nonprofit community,” said County Executive Pittman. “It provides a platform for nonprofits to promote events while also offering residents an easy way to stay connected and engaged with these local organizations.”

This NEH is a comprehensive, one-stop-shop resource geared toward nonprofits and the general public. The tool also allows the public to search for events by date and category. Categories include arts and culture, children and youth, education, environment, health and wellness, housing, hunger, social justice and more. Events focusing on individuals with disabilities, Veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, and underserved populations are also listed.

“The NEH is one of several resources offered to nonprofits to help them build capacity and engage the public with the great work that they do,” said the Nonprofit Center’s Executive Director, Dr. Jennifer Purcell. “It’s all about making connections. We hope that nonprofits and county residents will use the tool to make those connections.”

Local nonprofits can submit free or low-cost events, or workshops to the hub by visiting aacounty.org/NEH and clicking the activity submission button. If an event meets the submission guidelines, it will appear online in as little as three business days. Nonprofits can also indicate if volunteers are needed for specific events or activities.

Currently, the NEH is in a pilot-testing phase. The Nonprofit Center will monitor usage and collect comments from nonprofits and the public over the next few months to determine if it will become a permanent resource.

Since its creation in July 2023, the Nonprofit Center has launched a variety of initiatives to support Anne Arundel County nonprofits in their mission to advance the health and wellness of county residents. Since fall 2023, the Center has sponsored three cohort learning groups covering fundraising and sustainability, strategic planning, and grant writing. They have also partnered with Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to expand GuideStar’s Candid database. The Nonprofit Center is currently publishing a monthly newsletter, exploring video production services for nonprofits, and preparing to host its first full-day conference in May 2024.

While offering training programs, resources, and tools for nonprofits, the Nonprofit Center is simultaneously working to renovate its headquarters, located at 41 Community Place on the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park campus, to offer shared work and meeting spaces to qualifying nonprofits beginning in 2025.

To learn more about the Nonprofit Center visit aacounty.org/nonprofit-center.

