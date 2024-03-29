Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards

Get ready to be swept away by the incredible musical journey of Corinne Bailey Rae! With a string of chart-toppers and a collection of accolades under her belt, she’s set to grace Annapolis and Maryland Hall on June 18, 2024, for a “Rams Head Presents” show that promises an unforgettable night of soulful melodies and a mesmerizing performance.

English singer/songwriter/musician Corinne Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self- titled #1 U.K. debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star.” Over the course of her career she has released four critically acclaimed studio albums—Corinne Bailey Rae, The Sea, The Heart Speaks in Whispers, and Black Rainbows—and earned two Grammy Awards, two MOBOS, and has been nominated for multiple awards including the BRIT Awards, Mercury Music Prize and BET Awards. Her work for film and television includes the theme to Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (SKY1), “The Scientist” for Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Darker opening title and soundtrack which charted globally, and in 2020 her song “New to Me” was performed in the film The High Note by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Where: Maryland Hall

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | 8pm

Tickets

Bailey Rae has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, KING, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke, Eric Benet, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler The Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins and many more.

