Chris Difford, Dave Mason and Livingston Taylor ALL Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Chris Difford of Squeeze

Friday, April 26

8pm | $45

*On Sale Friday, 3/1 at 10am

**VIP Packages available

Naturally 7

Tuesday, April 30

7:30pm | $45

Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears w/ Bike Routes – Matinee added

20th Anniversary of TSIBAW

Saturday, May 11

1pm | $30

*All Ages Matinee

ON SALE NOW

Kim Waters

Sunday, May 26

8pm | $46.50

Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show

Saturday, June 1

8pm | $30

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

Tuesday, June 4

7:30pm | $85

Comedian Henry Cho: From Here to There Tour 2024 – 2nd Show Added

Saturday, June 8

5pm | $3

Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Untion

Sunday, June 16

7:30pm | $20 adv / $22.50 DOS

Livingston Taylor

Saturday, November 23

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/08 The Kruger Brothers w. Jacob Panic

03/09 Martin Sexton

03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)

03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank

03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines

03/14 Red Wanting Blue

03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers

03/16 The Yardbirds

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John

03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker

03/21 Wishbone Ash

03/22 Oleta Adams

03/23 The Young Dubliners

03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)

03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour

03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris

03/28 Of Good Nature

03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)

03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour

03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)

03/31 Loudon Wainwright III

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

