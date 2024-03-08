Chris Difford, Dave Mason and Livingston Taylor ALL Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.
Chris Difford of Squeeze
Friday, April 26
8pm | $45
*On Sale Friday, 3/1 at 10am
**VIP Packages available
Naturally 7
Tuesday, April 30
7:30pm | $45
Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears w/ Bike Routes – Matinee added
20th Anniversary of TSIBAW
Saturday, May 11
1pm | $30
*All Ages Matinee
ON SALE NOW
Kim Waters
Sunday, May 26
8pm | $46.50
Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show
Saturday, June 1
8pm | $30
Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam
Tuesday, June 4
7:30pm | $85
Comedian Henry Cho: From Here to There Tour 2024 – 2nd Show Added
Saturday, June 8
5pm | $3
Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Untion
Sunday, June 16
7:30pm | $20 adv / $22.50 DOS
Livingston Taylor
Saturday, November 23
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/08 The Kruger Brothers w. Jacob Panic
03/09 Martin Sexton
03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)
03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank
03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines
03/14 Red Wanting Blue
03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers
03/16 The Yardbirds
03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John
03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker
03/21 Wishbone Ash
03/22 Oleta Adams
03/23 The Young Dubliners
03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)
03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour
03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris
03/28 Of Good Nature
03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour
03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)
03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour
03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)
03/31 Loudon Wainwright III
