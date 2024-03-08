March 8, 2024
Annapolis, US 55 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
3 AACPS Librarians Named Finalists for 2024 School Librarian of the Year The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Chris Difford, Dave Mason and Livingston Taylor ALL Coming to Rams Head On Stage The Impact of Legal Online Gambling Daily News Brief | March 8, 2024
Life In The Area

Chris Difford, Dave Mason and Livingston Taylor ALL Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis  at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Chris Difford of Squeeze

Friday, April 26

8pm | $45

*On Sale Friday, 3/1 at 10am

**VIP Packages available 

Naturally 7

Tuesday, April 30

7:30pm | $45

Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears w/ Bike Routes – Matinee added

20th Anniversary of TSIBAW

Saturday, May 11

1pm | $30

*All Ages Matinee

ON SALE NOW

Kim Waters

Sunday, May 26

8pm | $46.50

Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show

Saturday, June 1

8pm | $30

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

Tuesday, June 4

7:30pm | $85

Comedian Henry Cho: From Here to There Tour 2024 – 2nd Show Added

Saturday, June 8

5pm | $3

Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Untion

Sunday, June 16

7:30pm | $20 adv / $22.50 DOS

Livingston Taylor

Saturday, November 23

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

03/08 The Kruger Brothers w. Jacob Panic

03/09 Martin Sexton

03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)

03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank

03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines

03/14 Red Wanting Blue

03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers

03/16 The Yardbirds

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John

03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker

03/21 Wishbone Ash

03/22 Oleta Adams

03/23 The Young Dubliners

03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)

03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour

03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris

03/28 Of Good Nature

03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)

03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour

03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)

03/31 Loudon Wainwright III

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

The Impact of Legal Online Gambling

 Next Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu