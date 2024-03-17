Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum Launches Exciting Water Activities Including Patriot Cruises and Log Canoe Charters

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) invites guests to enjoy a variety of water activities on the Miles River, including Patriot Cruises and exclusive log canoe racing charters.

CBMM, committed to providing on-the-water experiences, is excited about the PATRIOT cruise boat, introduced last summer. This 65-foot vessel offers tours for up to 149 passengers, enhancing CBMM’s guest offerings.

Patriot Cruises kicks off on April 20-21, coinciding with the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival, and runs until October’s end. The cruises include Narrated Historical Cruises, sharing the area’s history and beauty, and relaxed Island Music Cocktail Cruises. Reservations with discounts are available at patriotcruises.com, including combo tickets for a Narrated Historical Cruise and CBMM admission.

CBMM members enjoy a $4 discount on cruises, and an opening weekend online promo code SEAGLASS2024 offers a $10 discount on adult and senior tickets. Additionally, season passes are available for $80 at bit.ly/PATRIOTSeasonPass24, allowing access to all scheduled Narrated Historical and Island Music Cocktail Cruises.

CBMM also offers private river charters to view log canoe races, a unique Eastern Shore tradition. These two-hour charters are available on select dates for up to six passengers at $375, with a 20% member discount. Bookings can be made at bit.ly/LogCanoeCruises2024, with early registration for CBMM members.

For CBMM membership benefits and registration, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Debbie Ruzicka. Additionally, Patriot Cruises will introduce morning log canoe spectator cruises on race days.

For more information and updates on these activities, visit cbmm.org/cruises.

