March 10, 2024
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Chesapeake Arts Center Adds New Ceramic Studio Three Students Vying for Board of Education Seat Hospice Names Rebecca Miller New President and CEO Drive to Thrive with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank Local Business Spotlight: Evolve Direct Primary Care
Local News

Chesapeake Arts Center Adds New Ceramic Studio

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) has unveiled its third ceramics studio, significantly enhancing its ceramics program. This expansion, funded by the Maryland State Arts Council, introduces a state-of-the-art studio equipped with nine wheels and designed for both handbuilding and wheel techniques.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the studio’s inauguration on February 29, 2024. Key attendees included Steven Skerritt-Davis, Director of the Maryland State Arts Council; Chad Buterbaugh, Deputy Director of MSAC; CAC board members Kelly Koorey, Lynn Battaglia, Edward P. Carey, and Louis Nesbitt; Cami Asher, Ceramics Chair; Nadia Lezcano, Handbuilding Instructor; and Donna Anderson, Executive Director of CAC.

The new addition brings the total number of wheels at CAC to 21, including a wheelchair-accessible option. Seven experienced instructors support the program and features the largest capacity gas firing kiln in Maryland. This is complemented by three round electric kilns, a small electric kiln, and a glass firing kiln. The center also boasts in-house glaze and clay mixing facilities, equipped with a 250lb Soldner mixer and a Peter Pugger pugmill.

CAC’s ceramics program is diverse, offering after-school classes, single-day workshops, open studios, and specialty classes for all ages and skill levels. Led by professional artists, the program provides an inclusive environment for both novice and experienced ceramicists to develop their craft.

For more information on the ceramics program and upcoming classes, please visit Chesapeake Arts Center Ceramics.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Three Students Vying for Board of Education Seat

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu