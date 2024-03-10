Chesapeake Arts Center Adds New Ceramic Studio

The Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) has unveiled its third ceramics studio, significantly enhancing its ceramics program. This expansion, funded by the Maryland State Arts Council, introduces a state-of-the-art studio equipped with nine wheels and designed for both handbuilding and wheel techniques.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the studio’s inauguration on February 29, 2024. Key attendees included Steven Skerritt-Davis, Director of the Maryland State Arts Council; Chad Buterbaugh, Deputy Director of MSAC; CAC board members Kelly Koorey, Lynn Battaglia, Edward P. Carey, and Louis Nesbitt; Cami Asher, Ceramics Chair; Nadia Lezcano, Handbuilding Instructor; and Donna Anderson, Executive Director of CAC.

The new addition brings the total number of wheels at CAC to 21, including a wheelchair-accessible option. Seven experienced instructors support the program and features the largest capacity gas firing kiln in Maryland. This is complemented by three round electric kilns, a small electric kiln, and a glass firing kiln. The center also boasts in-house glaze and clay mixing facilities, equipped with a 250lb Soldner mixer and a Peter Pugger pugmill.

CAC’s ceramics program is diverse, offering after-school classes, single-day workshops, open studios, and specialty classes for all ages and skill levels. Led by professional artists, the program provides an inclusive environment for both novice and experienced ceramicists to develop their craft.

For more information on the ceramics program and upcoming classes, please visit Chesapeake Arts Center Ceramics.

