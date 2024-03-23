March 23, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Chaney Enterprises Moves HQ From Gambrills to Riva Road in Annapolis

Chaney Enterprises, a premier supplier of construction materials and ready-mix concrete in the Mid-Atlantic, has selected Annapolis, Maryland, as the location for its new corporate headquarters with the assistance of Hyatt Commercial.

Today, Chaney operates over 50 ready-mix concrete plants and 12 sand and gravel facilities from its former headquarters in Gambrills, Maryland, serving multiple market areas throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and North Carolina. Chaney ensures efficient distribution across the Mid-Atlantic region by leveraging a network of locations, including concrete plants, barge terminals, and mining operations.

The relocation posed a unique challenge: finding a space that balanced strategic location, office quality, and accessibility to amenities while adhering to a value-driven approach. Notably, Chaney Enterprises required a 30,000 square foot space in a market with rare properties.

“Securing a new location for our corporate headquarters was important to our company’s continued growth, especially given our strong presence across the mid-Atlantic. We needed a headquarters that not only was strategically located but also reflected the quality of our work. Targeting Annapolis was an ambitious move due to the tight market condition, but Hyatt rose to the challenge with great professionalism and expertise. We are thrilled with our new headquarters, said Hall Chaney, CEO Chaney Enterprises.”

