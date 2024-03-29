Capitol Heights Man Fatally Shot in Crofton, Police Seek Information

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s second homicide of the year. Yesterday, a Capitol Heights man was found shot to death in a Crofton parking lot.

On March 28, 2024, at around 6:40 p.m., police were called to the scene of a shooting in Crofton. Tommy Lee Williams Jr., a 43-year-old resident of Capitol Heights, was discovered unresponsive in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe on the 2100 block of Baldwin Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel found Mr. Williams suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities are requesting information from the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. For those wishing to remain anonymous, there are several options: calling the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or submitting information online at https://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.

