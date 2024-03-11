March 11, 2024
Annapolis, US 54 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Health Department Installs Vending Machines to Prevent Overdoses A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th Daily News Brief | March 11, 2024 County Launches Non-Profit Online Events Hub
Events

Calling All Fashionistas. Fashion For A Cause Scheduled for June 7th

Annapolis’s hottest red-carpet fashion event is charting a new course. The 14th annual Fashion for a Cause is sailing into the stunning new U. S. Naval Academy’s Fluegel Alumni Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. 

Get a look at what you’ll be seeing this summer in the city, on the beach and at parties. More than a dozen community models will take to the runway for this high-energy show. They will be wearing designer fashions from local shops.

The party begins and ends with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites from popular food trucks and area restaurants.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is celebrating 45 years of caring for life, making moments that matter. This event will be no exception as a night of making memories will raise funds to benefit the not-for-profit’s Chesapeake Kids Program. Chesapeake Kids is a comprehensive program designed to support children and their families living with advanced and life-limiting illnesses in their child, as well as children living with the grief of losing a loved one due to illness.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | March 11, 2024

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu