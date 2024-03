The boys of summer are back and swinging the bats. Today, we headed out to the ballpark to speak with Adam Pohl, the Marketing Director for the Bowie Baysox , to see what’s on deck this year!

From fireworks every home Saturday to woof Wednesdays, special Navy nights, and many surprises, the Baysox are a perennial favorite for great family fun and a bargain to boot!

And we have a lot of tickets to home games to give away this season, so pay attention.

But first, have a listen!

