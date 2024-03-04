Bonus Podcast: To Scalp or Not To Scalp. That Is The Question Facing Legislators This Month

We all heard the stories about the Taylor Swift Eras tour and how much people paid for tickets, right? Well, it is not solely the domain of pop star billionaires. Take a look at the screenshots above (and below), which were taken within seconds of one another. Which ticket would you rather buy to go see Maggie Rogers?

Our legislators are considering two bills to stop this predatory activity by making selling at a higher-than-face value illegal! And they will make speculative tickets illegal. The artists support this. The venues support this, and of course, consumers support this. It’s complex for sure, and today we speak with Audrey Fix Shaffer, the Director of Communications for IMP, the region’s largest producers of shows to break it all down for us.



But the TL;DR of this is two-fold. Tell your legislator you support Senate Bill 539 and House Bill 701. The links to find your legislator are below. And two–don’t wind up with a counterfeit ticket, make sure you are buying from the source, links below for that as well!

Together, we can make this happen and support our favorite artists in our favorite venues all without a second mortgage on the house!

Have a listen!

