Bonus Podcast: The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | April 4-7, 2024

It’s back! The 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return to Annapolis for four days from April 4th through the 7th.

Like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers who make all the magic happen. Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson, who founded the festival 12 years ago.

Sit back and listen as we discuss the more than 70 films coming to Annapolis and share a sneak peek at some of them!

Learn how to fest–from the new and returning venues to the showcases, coffee talks, panels, and more! Oh, and of course, the parties, the directors, the stars, and the red carpet at Maryland Hall!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now, as are individual tickets. Don’t delay!



Have a listen!

LINKS:

#AFF2024

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

