County's Public Works Facility Suffers $5.7M Damage in Overnight Fire Annapolis Appoints Commission to Plan Annapolis 250 Celebration Bonus Podcast: The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | April 4-7, 2024 AI for Customer Service  Daily News Brief | March 19, 2024
Podcast

Bonus Podcast: The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | April 4-7, 2024

It’s back! The 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return to Annapolis for four days from April 4th through the 7th.

Like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers who make all the magic happen. Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson, who founded the festival 12 years ago.

Sit back and listen as we discuss the more than 70 films coming to Annapolis and share a sneak peek at some of them! 

Learn how to fest–from the new and returning venues to the showcases, coffee talks, panels, and more! Oh, and of course, the parties, the directors, the stars, and the red carpet at Maryland Hall!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now, as are individual tickets. Don’t delay!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

#AFF2024

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

