March 6, 2024
Bonus Podcast: 5th Graders, Celebrate Your Mom With Zachary’s Jewelers!

We can never forget the women in our lives who care and nurture us! Mother’s Day is coming up in May. Those are the facts!

If you want to celebrate your mother, guardian, grandmother, bonus mom, foster mom, or any other mom-ish person in your life, give this a listen. Oh, and you need to be in fifth grade!

Zachary’s Jewelers started a tradition 13 years ago. They asked some fifth graders in Severna Park to honor their mothers by sketching a piece of jewelry and explaining it. The winners were presented with their designs, which were brought to life by the designers at Zachary’s.

Fast forward 12 years, and the tradition continues! Every fifth grader in Anne Arundel County (public, private, or home-schooled) is encouraged to create a design to honor their mom! Three winners will be selected and presented with a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece of beautiful jewelry. The good news is that you do not need to be an artist; you only need to know why your mom is special to you! The bonus–if you win, not only will your mother get an incredible gift, but your art teacher will get a $500 check to help pay for materials in the classroom.

But time is of the essence! The deadline to submit is March 31st. Just head over to this quick and easy submission form and get started!

And kudos to Zachary’s Jewelers for finding yet another way to make the holidays magical.

Want to learn more? We spoke with Steve Samaras and Constance Polamalu from Zachary’s to get all the details!

Have a listen!

More Than 40 Events Planned for Maryland Day Weekend

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

