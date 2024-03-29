Bay Bridge Boat Show: Launch Your 2024 Boating Season on the Eastern Shore of Chesapeake Bay

As the boating season beckons, the 2024 Annapolis Boat Shows are preparing to launch the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show, set against the picturesque backdrop of Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore. This must-attend event for power boaters, anglers, and paddlers alike is scheduled for April 12-14 at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, MD.

Discover the Latest in Boating on Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore

At the heart of the Bay Bridge Boat Show is an extensive display of powerboats, showcasing the latest models in various sizes and styles, from nimble fishing boats to luxurious cruisers. The show is ground-zero for fishing and enjoying the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay, where you can also see a showcase of cutting-edge navigational technology, boating accessories, and electronics.

Step aboard more than 250 boats from more than 20 manufacturers, ranging in size from 8-feet to more than 70-feet. There is something for every boater and every budget! And the beauty of the spring boat show is that most of these boats are ready to get on the water this season!

Experience First-Hand Boating at Prop Talk Demo Dock

A perennial favorite of the show is the Prop Talk Demo Dock, where attendees can take demo rides and participate in sea trials, offering a hands-on experience with various boat models. This initiative bridges the gap between manufacturers and boaters, enhancing the practical understanding of boating on the Eastern Shore.

Not sure you can handle a power boat? The Prop Talk Demo Dock is where you will want to go to see more than a dozen boats of varying sizes and styles to try out!

Chesapeake Invasives Corner: A Focus on Environmental Stewardship

In line with Chesapeake Bay’s environmental values, the Chesapeake Invasives Corner, presented by FishTalk Magazine, will educate attendees about invasive species affecting Maryland’s waterways. This segment underscores the importance of environmental stewardship and community involvement in preserving the natural beauty of the Bay.

Discover the unique characteristics of Blue Catfish, Flathead Catfish, and Northern Snakehead as you uncover how to reel them in and where they lurk., and even how to cook them. And, you might just learn of a season-long contest!

Educational Seminars: Enhancing Boating Knowledge

Catering to both seasoned and novice boaters, the Bay Bridge Boat Show provides a range of educational seminars. These free sessions cover a range of topics, offering valuable insights to enhance your boating experience.

Boat US will be on hand to present a number of family-friendly introductory boating courses such as Intro to Boating, Women Making Waves, Precision Docking and Boat Handling, and Open Water Boat Handling. Plus plenty of other seminars such as the ever-popular Dock & Dine so you can map out all of your waterfront favorite restaurants along the shores of the Bay!

Gastronomic Delights and Family Fun

Reflecting the Bay’s culinary diversity, the show’s food court features many options, local favorites, including local beer stations, and family-friendly treats like ice cream. This ensures a delightful experience for visitors of all ages.

There’s even a Chesapeake Bay fashion show for the ladies. Head over to the Pool on Saturday for a special treat by Shanks Golf Apparel. These Maryland-based sport outfits are made for any women. Each piece is 50+ SPF, moisture wicking, and wrinkle resistant making it ideal not just for golfing but boating as well.

Exciting Door Prizes for Attendees

When they purchase tickets online or register at the show, all attendees are automatically entered into a drawing to win door prizes. These prizes are generously donated by partners and exhibitors.

The 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show at the Bay Bridge Marina, is the only in-water power boat show in the area. If you are seriously looking for a boat or dreaming, make it a point to pick up tickets today and mark your calendars for April 12-14, 2024

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

