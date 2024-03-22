Bay Bridge Boat Show and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Have Everything for Chesapeake Bay Boaters

Chesapeake Bay boaters are in for a treat this April with the return of two spectacular boat shows: the Bay Bridge Boat Show at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show inb beautiful historic downtown Annapolis. These two events promise an exciting mix of nautical activities, educational opportunities, and a showcase of the latest in boating technology and trends, set in the water of the Chesapeake Bay!
Bay Bridge Boat Show
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay, the Bay Bridge Boat Show kicks off the boating season from April 12-14, 2024, at Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, MD. Attendees can expect:
- A wide range of powerboats, from fishing boats to luxury cruisers.
- Live entertainment, food, and beer stations for a fun day out.
- Convenient location with on-site and off-site parking and shuttle services.
- The unique PropTalk Demo Dock for hands-on boat trials.
- Educational sessions on combating invasive species with FishTalk Magazine at the Chesapeake Invasives Corner.
- Family-friendly boating courses, including Women Making Waves and a Boating Safety Class by USCG Auxiliary.
- Food trucks and poolside bars to handle the biggest appetite.
- Door prizes for ticket purchasers, including a Time & Tide Clock and a paddleboard.
Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show
Following the Bay Bridge Boat Show, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show returns from April 26-28, 2024, at the City Dock in Annapolis. This show is nirvana for sailing enthusiasts, featuring:
- A diverse selection of new and brokerage boats including catamarans and monohulls.
- Interaction opportunities with boating clubs and charter companies.
- An array of educational seminars and workshops, including Diesel Engine Maintenance and Offshore Emergency Medicine courses.
- The First Sail Workshop for beginners, presented by the American Sailing Association.
- Slow down, grab a cocktail or a bite in the No Wake Zone!
- Step back in time and climb aboard the Pride of Baltimore II, the spectacularly reconstriucted 19th century clipper
- An immersive experience in the “Sailing Capital of the World,” with access to local restaurants, shops, and galleries. And of course, plenty of door prizes as well!
Both shows are perfect venues for seasoned mariners and newcomers alike, offering a chance to experience the thrill of power boating and sailing firsthand. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just looking to enjoy a day filled with maritime fun, these shows need to be on your calendar.