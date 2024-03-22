Bay Bridge Boat Show and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Have Everything for Chesapeake Bay Boaters

Chesapeake Bay boaters are in for a treat this April with the return of two spectacular boat shows: the Bay Bridge Boat Show at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show inb beautiful historic downtown Annapolis. These two events promise an exciting mix of nautical activities, educational opportunities, and a showcase of the latest in boating technology and trends, set in the water of the Chesapeake Bay!

Bay Bridge Boat Show

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay, the Bay Bridge Boat Show kicks off the boating season from April 12-14, 2024, at Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, MD. Attendees can expect:

A wide range of powerboats, from fishing boats to luxury cruisers.

Live entertainment, food, and beer stations for a fun day out.

Convenient location with on-site and off-site parking and shuttle services.

The unique PropTalk Demo Dock for hands-on boat trials.

Educational sessions on combating invasive species with FishTalk Magazine at the Chesapeake Invasives Corner.

Family-friendly boating courses, including Women Making Waves and a Boating Safety Class by USCG Auxiliary.

Food trucks and poolside bars to handle the biggest appetite.

Door prizes for ticket purchasers, including a Time & Tide Clock and a paddleboard.

Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

Following the Bay Bridge Boat Show, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show returns from April 26-28, 2024, at the City Dock in Annapolis. This show is nirvana for sailing enthusiasts, featuring:

Both shows are perfect venues for seasoned mariners and newcomers alike, offering a chance to experience the thrill of power boating and sailing firsthand. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just looking to enjoy a day filled with maritime fun, these shows need to be on your calendar.

Tickets:

