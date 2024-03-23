Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces Exciting Lineup for Its 46th Season

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland (BTM), the state’s leading professional ballet company, has unveiled its repertory for the upcoming 46th season at Maryland Hall for the Arts. The season kicks off with the company premiere of ‘Napoli’ and the 20th anniversary of Dianna Cuatto’s ‘The Nutcracker’, followed by contemporary and classical works in ‘Momentum’, and concluding with the iconic ‘Swan Lake’.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch said, “Each year, we carefully consider what programming will best serve to uplift and entertain our audience members. We begin this season with Napoli, a charming love story, and end with the tragedy and drama of Swan Lake. Performing a compelling story is an important part of what we do, and we hope to draw audiences in with another year of storytelling.”

The season opens with ‘Napoli’ in October, a Romantic-era ballet set in Naples. December brings the 20th anniversary of BTM’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’, a beloved holiday tradition. ‘Momentum: A Mixed Bill’ in February offers a mix of classical and contemporary pieces, including world premieres. The season closes with ‘Swan Lake’ in April, a ballet renowned for its dramatic dual roles of the White and Black Swans.

Tickets are available for both in-person and streaming options. Subscriptions offer a cost-effective way to enjoy multiple productions. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM advises that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official sites for ticket purchases.

