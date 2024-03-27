Attention Fifth Graders: Zachary’s Jewelers Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest is Open!

“ Mom, look what I made!” While a child’s treasured drawings often end up on the refrigerator, Zachary’s Jewelers in Annapolis awards three budding designers a real custom jewelry piece for their mom or other caregiver based on their special design.

For the thirteenth straight year, Zachary’s invites all area fifth-grade children to submit their designs for the 2024 Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest. The directions are simple: on a standard-sized sheet of paper, create a colorful jewelry design, accompanied by a short story that celebrates their mom or caregiver.

From all entries, a group of semi-finalists are invited to attend a special brunch reception at Zachary’s Jewelers, 100 Main Street in downtown Annapolis, on Sunday, May 5th at 11 AM. Three winners will be announced and presented with their winning jewelry pieces for Mom. Entries can be submitted at www.zacharysjewelers.com by March 31st.

Reflecting on last year’s winners, Mili from Cape St. Clair expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for giving us this opportunity because I have never really thought about designing jewelry, and when my art teacher told me about it, I really wanted to do it.” Mili’s Mom, Lucia, added, “Thank you for making a space for children to have this venue of expressing themselves. It’s so special, and I just love this piece.”

“The annual Zachary’s Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest has a very special place in our hearts. It is always amazing to see the imagination and talent that the area fifth graders bring to the contest. The best part about the contest is presenting the finished pieces to the artists and their mom, it is a beautiful exchange that never disappoints,” said Zachary’s Jewelers owner Steve Samaras.

Chief Operating Officer Constance Polamalu added, “ Before any great designer is born, there is a young person with a creative mind and determined spirit. Looking through all the submissions always reminds me of my own childhood sketch books. One of these young designers will one day create jewelry worn on red carpets around the world! When that happens, we will be able to say “I knew that fabulous designer when they were only in the fifth grade, I bet their mother is so proud!”

