Anne Arundel County to Welcome New State-of-the-Art Riviera Beach Library

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has officially announced the grand opening of the new Riviera Beach Library, scheduled for April 25. The eagerly anticipated launch of this state-of-the-art facility will be marked by an invite-only ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a public opening at noon. The new library, situated at 1130 Duvall Highway in Pasadena, represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, boasting a 20,000-square-foot space that doubles the size of the former library.

The Riviera Beach Library features numerous modern amenities including four study rooms, enlarged areas dedicated to children and teens, a flexible community meeting room, and an inviting outdoor patio. Patrons can also enjoy refreshments at the vending café and explore an extensive new collection of books and other materials.

The $16 million project, funded by Anne Arundel County and the Maryland State Library Agency’s County Library Capital Grant Program, reflects a strong commitment to educational and cultural enrichment in the region. AACPL CEO Skip Auld expressed his enthusiasm for the library’s opening, highlighting its potential as a central hub for community learning and engagement.

We are overjoyed to announce the long-awaited opening of the new, modern Riviera Beach Library, poised to become a cornerstone of our community for generations to come. With state-of-the-art facilities, a wealth of resources, and a staff eager to welcome customers back to their new library, we celebrate the dawn of a new chapter in our collective pursuit of education, enrichment and inspiration. Skip Auld, AACPL CEO

The library’s design, conceived by local architects Grimm and Parker, incorporates an underwater theme aligned with the area’s nautical history. Details like surfboard-shaped counters and a boat ceiling, along with a coastal architectural style, create a unique and engaging atmosphere for visitors. The library is also on track to receive LEED Silver certification, showcasing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

In celebration of the opening, AACPL and the Library Foundation are organizing special events and giveaways. The first 250 customers on April 26 and 27 will receive exclusive gifts. Additionally, a ticketed fundraising event, Bay Breezes and Books, will take place from 3-5 p.m. on April 28. This happy-hour style event promises an afternoon of fine food, live music, and giveaways, offering the community a chance to experience the new facility’s offerings. Tickets for this event are available starting March 22 at aacpl.net/foundation.

