Anne Arundel County Public Library Celebrates Women’s History Month with Many Events

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is hosting a series of events throughout March to celebrate Women’s History Month. These events cater to various age groups and interests, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in different fields. Here’s a summary of the upcoming events:
- Reach for the Stars with Sally Ride:
- March 23 at 11 am, Severna Park
- March 30 at 11 am, Edgewater
- Kids’ event featuring America’s first female astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride, with a zero-gravity game show.
- Women in Science and the Use of Pi:
- March 14 at 6:30 pm, Broadneck
- Solar System Ambassador Daryl Cooke discusses women of NASA.
- Flicks with Sticks:
- March 9 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis
- Needlework and film screening of “On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13, 2018).
- Women’s History Trivia:
- March 25 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis
- Trivia game for kids.
- Women’s History Month Storytime:
- March 2 at 10:30 am, Crofton
- Stories, songs, and activities for preschoolers.
- Women in Film: Unplugged Movie Magic:
- March 11 at 6 pm, Crofton
- Kids learn movie making through animated flipbooks.
- Julia Child: Queen of Cuisine:
- March 9 at 11 am, Deale
- Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung’s performance as Julia Child.
- Young Historians: Women’s History:
- March 26 at 3:30 pm, Deale
- Historical exploration for kids.
- Fly Like A Girl Movie and Crafts!:
- March 28 at 2 pm, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
- Crafts and documentary screening about women aviators.
- Scavenger Hunt: Trailblazing Women in Aviation:
- March 30 at 10 am, Eastport-Annapolis Neck
- Kids’ scavenger hunt celebrating women in aviation.
- Who Runs the World? Girls! Trivia Night:
- March 28 at 7 pm, Edgewater
- Trivia competition focused on women’s history.
- Paint Like Helen Frankenthaler:
- March 9 at 2 pm, Mountain Road
- Art event for kids.
- Georgia O’Keeffe Paint Night:
- March 7 at 6 pm, Odenton
- Adults’ painting night.
- Be a Painter Like Mary Cassatt:
- March 19 at 2 pm, Odenton
- Kids’ painting event.
- Women’s History Month Movie:
- March 23 at 2 pm, Odenton: Screening of “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry” (NR, 2014)
- March 7 at 6:30 pm, Severn: Screening of “Mankiller” (NR, 2017)
- Happy Birthday, Barbie!:
- March 9 at 12 pm, Severna Park
- Barbie movie screening.
- Online Events:
- March 13 at 7 pm: Trivia Night: Inspired by Women
- March 14 at 7 pm: Department Stores: A Feminine Oasis
For a complete list of events and book recommendations, visit the Anne Arundel County Public Library webpage.