March 7, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Anne Arundel County Public Library Celebrates Women’s History Month with Many Events

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is hosting a series of events throughout March to celebrate Women’s History Month. These events cater to various age groups and interests, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in different fields. Here’s a summary of the upcoming events:

  • Reach for the Stars with Sally Ride:
    • March 23 at 11 am, Severna Park
    • March 30 at 11 am, Edgewater
    • Kids’ event featuring America’s first female astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride, with a zero-gravity game show.
  • Women in Science and the Use of Pi:
    • March 14 at 6:30 pm, Broadneck
    • Solar System Ambassador Daryl Cooke discusses women of NASA.
  • Flicks with Sticks:
    • March 9 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis
    • Needlework and film screening of “On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13, 2018).
  • Women’s History Trivia:
    • March 25 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis
    • Trivia game for kids.
  • Women’s History Month Storytime:
    • March 2 at 10:30 am, Crofton
    • Stories, songs, and activities for preschoolers.
  • Women in Film: Unplugged Movie Magic:
    • March 11 at 6 pm, Crofton
    • Kids learn movie making through animated flipbooks.
  • Julia Child: Queen of Cuisine:
    • March 9 at 11 am, Deale
    • Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung’s performance as Julia Child.
  • Young Historians: Women’s History:
    • March 26 at 3:30 pm, Deale
    • Historical exploration for kids.
  • Fly Like A Girl Movie and Crafts!:
    • March 28 at 2 pm, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall
    • Crafts and documentary screening about women aviators.
  • Scavenger Hunt: Trailblazing Women in Aviation:
    • March 30 at 10 am, Eastport-Annapolis Neck
    • Kids’ scavenger hunt celebrating women in aviation.
  • Who Runs the World? Girls! Trivia Night:
    • March 28 at 7 pm, Edgewater
    • Trivia competition focused on women’s history.
  • Paint Like Helen Frankenthaler:
    • March 9 at 2 pm, Mountain Road
    • Art event for kids.
  • Georgia O’Keeffe Paint Night:
    • March 7 at 6 pm, Odenton
    • Adults’ painting night.
  • Be a Painter Like Mary Cassatt:
    • March 19 at 2 pm, Odenton
    • Kids’ painting event.
  • Women’s History Month Movie:
    • March 23 at 2 pm, Odenton: Screening of “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry” (NR, 2014)
    • March 7 at 6:30 pm, Severn: Screening of “Mankiller” (NR, 2017)
  • Happy Birthday, Barbie!:
    • March 9 at 12 pm, Severna Park
    • Barbie movie screening.
  • Online Events:
    • March 13 at 7 pm: Trivia Night: Inspired by Women
    • March 14 at 7 pm: Department Stores: A Feminine Oasis

For a complete list of events and book recommendations, visit the Anne Arundel County Public Library webpage.

