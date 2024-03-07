Anne Arundel County Public Library Celebrates Women’s History Month with Many Events

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is hosting a series of events throughout March to celebrate Women’s History Month. These events cater to various age groups and interests, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in different fields. Here’s a summary of the upcoming events:

Reach for the Stars with Sally Ride : March 23 at 11 am, Severna Park March 30 at 11 am, Edgewater Kids’ event featuring America’s first female astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride, with a zero-gravity game show.

: Women in Science and the Use of Pi : March 14 at 6:30 pm, Broadneck Solar System Ambassador Daryl Cooke discusses women of NASA.

: Flicks with Sticks : March 9 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis Needlework and film screening of “On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13, 2018).

: Women’s History Trivia : March 25 at 2 pm, Busch Annapolis Trivia game for kids.

: Women’s History Month Storytime : March 2 at 10:30 am, Crofton Stories, songs, and activities for preschoolers.

: Women in Film: Unplugged Movie Magic : March 11 at 6 pm, Crofton Kids learn movie making through animated flipbooks.

: Julia Child: Queen of Cuisine : March 9 at 11 am, Deale Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung’s performance as Julia Child.

: Young Historians: Women’s History : March 26 at 3:30 pm, Deale Historical exploration for kids.

: Fly Like A Girl Movie and Crafts! : March 28 at 2 pm, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall Crafts and documentary screening about women aviators.

: Scavenger Hunt: Trailblazing Women in Aviation : March 30 at 10 am, Eastport-Annapolis Neck Kids’ scavenger hunt celebrating women in aviation.

: Who Run s the World? Girls! Trivia Night : March 28 at 7 pm, Edgewater Trivia competition focused on women’s history.

s : Paint Like Helen Frankenthaler : March 9 at 2 pm, Mountain Road Art event for kids.

: Georgia O’Keeffe Paint Night : March 7 at 6 pm, Odenton Adults’ painting night.

: Be a Painter Like Mary Cassatt : March 19 at 2 pm, Odenton Kids’ painting event.

: Women’s History Month Movie : March 23 at 2 pm, Odenton: Screening of “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry” (NR, 2014) March 7 at 6:30 pm, Severn: Screening of “Mankiller” (NR, 2017)

: Happy Birthday, Barbie! : March 9 at 12 pm, Severna Park Barbie movie screening.

: Online Events : March 13 at 7 pm: Trivia Night: Inspired by Women March 14 at 7 pm: Department Stores: A Feminine Oasis

:

For a complete list of events and book recommendations, visit the Anne Arundel County Public Library webpage.

