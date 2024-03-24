March 24, 2024
Local News

Anne Arundel County Chamber Honors Local Businesses at Annual Awards Ceremony

In a celebration of the vibrant small business community in Anne Arundel County, the Chamber of Commerce presented its Small Business Awards at a breakfast event held on March 21, 2024, at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. This annual event acknowledges the significant contributions of small businesses to the local economy and community.

Anne Arundel County, home to over 20,000 businesses with 93% employing less than 20 people, recognizes the critical role these enterprises play in the region. These small businesses collectively employ over 200,000 individuals, underlining their importance in the county’s economic landscape. The Chamber initiated the Small Business Awards Breakfast in 2023 to honor these key contributors to Anne Arundel County.

“The resilience and determination of small business owners are remarkable. Despite operational challenges and fluctuating economic conditions, they consistently provide exceptional service and create valuable employment opportunities,” said Chamber President Mark Kleinschmidt. “Celebrating their hard work and dedication is essential, and this year’s winners are indeed ‘rock stars’ in their fields.”

After reviewing over 30 nominations, a panel of judges selected the 2024 Small Business Award winners:

  • Small Business of the Year: K&B True Value Hardware, known for its outstanding community service and quality products.
  • Emerging Business of the Year: BluZone, which has made a significant impact in a short time.
  • Woman Owned Business of the Year: One. Physical Therapy and Wellness, excelling in providing health services with a personalized touch.
  • Minority Owned Business of the Year: Magothy Payments, recognized for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence.
  • Non-Profit of the Year: Life of Joy Foundation, for its exceptional work in making a difference in the lives of others.

The Small Business Awards Breakfast not only celebrates the achievements of these businesses but also reinforces the Chamber’s commitment to supporting and nurturing the growth of small enterprises in Anne Arundel County.

For more details about the award winners and the Chamber's initiatives, visit www.annearundelchamber.org.

