Annapolis Rotary Club Boosts Local Youth Opportunities with Scholarships and Educational Programs

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is deepening its commitment to supporting the youth of Annapolis and surrounding areas through a series of educational and developmental programs. The club’s initiatives range from scholarships to literacy efforts, all designed to empower the younger generation.

Club President Bob Reedy emphasized the organization’s active role in shaping the future of local youth. “The Rotary Club of Annapolis has been actively engaging the youth of Annapolis,” Reedy said. “In addition to our own programs, many members volunteer their time working with local non-profits to benefit children with services such as mentoring and tutoring. We are invested in helping grow the next generation of Annapolitans.”

A key feature of the club’s youth engagement is its scholarship program, which offers four annual scholarships of $2,500 each to high school seniors in Annapolis, Severn, and Crownsville, including homeschooled students. These scholarships aim to ease the financial burden of college education. Interested students can apply by April 15, 2024, with application forms available at www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships.

The Rotary Club’s outreach extends beyond scholarships. It includes distributing dictionaries to third-grade students in Annapolis, highlighting the importance of literacy. The club also maintains Little Free Library boxes in Eastport and Annapolis, providing easy access to books for children.

High school students benefit from the club’s sponsorship of Interact Clubs, which promote the value of service. Additionally, the club organizes a speech writing contest, offers support for students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and engages in programs at Annapolis High School to enhance students’ resume writing, interview skills, and financial literacy.

The Rotary Club’s international efforts include supporting youth exchange students for both academic year and summer programs, and participating as judges in regional ethics competitions. They also back a local college graduate annually for the Rotary Peace Scholarship for graduate studies in key areas such as peacebuilding and disease prevention.

Funding for these initiatives comes from the club’s philanthropic events, like the Black Tie & Diamonds fundraiser and the Crab Feast grants program. The 2024 Black Tie & Diamonds event will benefit Charting Careers, a non-profit supporting low-income children, youth, and families in Annapolis. Previous Crab Feast grants have supported several youth-focused organizations including Seeds4Success, STAIR, Anne Arundel County CASA, and Friends of Stanton Center Youth Programs.

For further information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, its membership, and programs, visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

