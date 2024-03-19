March 19, 2024
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
County’s Public Works Facility Suffers $5.7M Damage in Overnight Fire Annapolis Appoints Commission to Plan Annapolis 250 Celebration Bonus Podcast: The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | April 4-7, 2024 AI for Customer Service  Daily News Brief | March 19, 2024
Local News

Annapolis Appoints Commission to Plan Annapolis 250 Celebration

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding. As a capital city in one of the 13 original colonies, the state of Maryland and the City of Annapolis played a pivotal role in these events. As the City prepares for celebrations in two years, Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Annapolis City Council have approved the creation of an ad hoc commission to plan the City’s celebrations. 

In 2023, the Annapolis City Council passed, and Mayor Buckley signed, a City Council Resolution to create the “Commission to Plan Celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.” On March 11, 2024, 14 members of the public were confirmed to serve. They are: 

  • Ms. Julia Rose, representing the residents of Annapolis
  • Ms. Joann Vaughn, representing the residents of Annapolis
  • Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, representing the Annapolis Mayor’s office
  • Ms. Kristen Pironis, representing Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
  • Ms. Karen Theimer Brown, representing Historic Annapolis, Inc.
  • Ms. Martina Dodd, representing Banneker-Douglass Museum
  • Mr. Steve Adams, representing Anne Arundel County
  • Ms. Katie McDermott, representing Maryland State Senate
  • Ms. Kim Golder, representing the Annapolis Historic Preservation Commission
  • Ms. Carol Benson, representing Chesapeake Crossroads (formerly known as Four Rivers)
  • Ms. Judy Buddensick, representing the City of Annapolis business community.
  • Ms. Tricia Sanborn, representing the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County
  • Ms. Jackie Coleman, representing Maryland Hall
  • Mr. Brent Everitt, representing The National Parks Service.

Annapolis, settled in 1649 and chartered in 1708, was not only the capital of Maryland during the Revolutionary War, but also the site for the meeting of the First Continental Congress (1774); Annapolis was the location where the Treaty of Paris was signed, ending the Revolutionary War (1783); Annapolis was the temporary capital of the U.S. (1783 and 1784); and Annapolis was the site of the Constitutional Convention (1787). 

“Over the next two years, I am confident this outstanding group will come up with amazing ideas so that Annapolis will have informative, diverse, and fun ways to celebrate the 250th birthday of the USA,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.  “I thank the volunteers for their time and energy and I can’t wait to see what they come up with!” 

Learn more about Maryland 250 statewide efforts at mdtwofifty.maryland.gov

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | April 4-7, 2024

 Next Article

County’s Public Works Facility Suffers $5.7M Damage in Overnight Fire

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu