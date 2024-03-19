Annapolis Appoints Commission to Plan Annapolis 250 Celebration

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding. As a capital city in one of the 13 original colonies, the state of Maryland and the City of Annapolis played a pivotal role in these events. As the City prepares for celebrations in two years, Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Annapolis City Council have approved the creation of an ad hoc commission to plan the City’s celebrations.

In 2023, the Annapolis City Council passed, and Mayor Buckley signed, a City Council Resolution to create the “Commission to Plan Celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.” On March 11, 2024, 14 members of the public were confirmed to serve. They are:

Ms. Julia Rose, representing the residents of Annapolis

Ms. Joann Vaughn, representing the residents of Annapolis

Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, representing the Annapolis Mayor’s office

Ms. Kristen Pironis, representing Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Ms. Karen Theimer Brown, representing Historic Annapolis, Inc.

Ms. Martina Dodd, representing Banneker-Douglass Museum

Mr. Steve Adams, representing Anne Arundel County

Ms. Katie McDermott, representing Maryland State Senate

Ms. Kim Golder, representing the Annapolis Historic Preservation Commission

Ms. Carol Benson, representing Chesapeake Crossroads (formerly known as Four Rivers)

Ms. Judy Buddensick, representing the City of Annapolis business community.

Ms. Tricia Sanborn, representing the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County

Ms. Jackie Coleman, representing Maryland Hall

Mr. Brent Everitt, representing The National Parks Service.

Annapolis, settled in 1649 and chartered in 1708, was not only the capital of Maryland during the Revolutionary War, but also the site for the meeting of the First Continental Congress (1774); Annapolis was the location where the Treaty of Paris was signed, ending the Revolutionary War (1783); Annapolis was the temporary capital of the U.S. (1783 and 1784); and Annapolis was the site of the Constitutional Convention (1787).

“Over the next two years, I am confident this outstanding group will come up with amazing ideas so that Annapolis will have informative, diverse, and fun ways to celebrate the 250th birthday of the USA,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I thank the volunteers for their time and energy and I can’t wait to see what they come up with!”

Learn more about Maryland 250 statewide efforts at mdtwofifty.maryland.gov.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

