March 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies Gambling in Maryland: What’s Legal Online and What’s Not
Life In The Area

A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies

The Zombies, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, are coming back. But this time, for a unique and intimate show.  Time of the Season, She’s Not There… all of your favorites here in Annaopolis!

Today we speak with Rod Argent, the founding member about his incredible career as a Zombie, as Argent, and as a solo act; and the staying power of The Zombies. His favorite song to play, and one that makes him collapse in laughter because it is so bad–in his opinion!

The Zombies wil be comoing to Rams Head On Stage on March 26th for a single show.

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast Post To FB
Previous Article

Gambling in Maryland: What’s Legal Online and What’s Not

 Next Article

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu