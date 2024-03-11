A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies

The Zombies, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, are coming back. But this time, for a unique and intimate show. Time of the Season, She’s Not There… all of your favorites here in Annaopolis!

Today we speak with Rod Argent, the founding member about his incredible career as a Zombie, as Argent, and as a solo act; and the staying power of The Zombies. His favorite song to play, and one that makes him collapse in laughter because it is so bad–in his opinion!

The Zombies wil be comoing to Rams Head On Stage on March 26th for a single show.

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets!

