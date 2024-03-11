March 11, 2024
A Few Moments With Rod Argent of The Zombies

The Zombies, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, are coming back. But this time, for a unique and intimate show.  Time of the Season, She’s Not There… all of your favorites here in Annaopolis!

Today we speak with Rod Argent, the founding member about his incredible career as a Zombie, as Argent, and as a solo act; and the staying power of The Zombies. His favorite song to play, and one that makes him collapse in laughter because it is so bad–in his opinion!

The Zombies wil be comoing to Rams Head On Stage on March 26th for a single show.

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

