5 Best Practices To Keep Your Employees Motivated

Hiring the best talent is one thing, but retaining these highly ambitious employees is a different ball game altogether.

The best of the lot are often looking for better opportunities even if they involve more challenging roles. Freshers and employees in their early years usually join with high expectations and are prone to dissatisfaction. The more experienced ones are probably on the lookout for greener pastures.

All in all, keeping your employees motivated and positive about their future with the company is the key to retaining your best employees and keeping the attrition rate in check.

Let’s look at the 5 practices that will instill positivity in your workforce.

1. Workplace Happiness

Happiness is of course a very subjective term. While one employee may be ecstatic at the prospect of free meals in the office canteen, another might complain about the lack of variety or the excess of it.

Truly, it’s not possible to keep every employee happy.

But you can aim to offer the best possible perks and incentives to keep the general mood upbeat because happiness is definitely contagious.

Ensure that the employees are adequately compensated and that they’re paid on time. You can also opt for payroll outsourcing to avoid inadvertent errors in paying the salaries.

2. Open Communication

An organization that supports free and open communication among its staff and managers, is much sought after and can witness loyal employees.

The top-level management must welcome and respect honest feedback from every section of the organization, and make the employees feel heard and safe.

If most of the employees work remotely, the company must make use of the necessary technology for a seamless communication channel across the organization.

3. Offer Flexibility

When workplace rules are more flexible, employees tend to be more productive. A highly productive employee is also self-motivated. It is a win-win situation for both the employee and the employer.

Flexibility can come in terms of when and where the employees choose to work, or the teams or the projects they work on.

4. Focus on Personal Growth

Your employees will feel highly motivated and committed if your organization takes up the responsibility of further honing their skills.

Ongoing training and development and leadership programs are very appealing to ambitious workers. But you must communicate a clear plan for their growth prospects up the corporate ladder. Your employees should be able to foresee how their careers will accelerate in the next five to ten years with the company.

Mentoring is also very useful in boosting employee morale. Informal mentoring used to be more popular in traditional office environments but now organizations have realized the great potential of systemic mentorship programs.

5. Reward and Recognition

Nothing can be worse than failing to recognize your talented employee until the day they put in their papers. But this happens way too frequently in way too many organizations.

The main problem is that these organizations don’t have a reward and recognition system in place. And that’s why their employees don’t feel valued or appreciated.

Besides annual bonuses and incentives, your company can also recognize worthy employees with a token of appreciation or award. This way the employees will feel deeply connected to the organization.

Conclusion

Gone are the days when employees would just base their loyalty on the salary packages offered by the employer.

A lot of other factors influence their trust and commitment including the workplace culture, perks and incentives, employee recognition, training and development, etc. And so to keep your employees motivated, you need to work for their overall welfare.

These best practices can lay the foundation for positivity in your organization and help your employees attain high levels of productivity too.

