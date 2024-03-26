March 21, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

26-Year-Old Arnold Resident Arrested on Multiple Counts of Child Pornography Possession

UPDATE: The Baltimore Banner is reporting that the suspect in this case is a former teacher at St. Mary’s High School.

An Arnold resident, aged 26, was arrested on March 19, 2024, on charges of possessing child pornography. This arrest followed an investigation initiated by the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit on January 11, 2024, after receiving reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the upload of child pornographic images to an internet site.

The investigation led detectives to an address in the 700 block of Match Point Drive in Arnold connected with these uploads. A residential search warrant was executed at this location on February 2, 2024. During the search, multiple digital devices were seized for analysis.

The forensic seaarch of the digital storage account used for uploading the illicit material was registered to the 26-year-old male resident. Subsequently, detectives secured an arrest warrant, charging him with 16 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is actively encouraging individuals with any information related to this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be provided through the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or via Metro Crime Stoppers.

