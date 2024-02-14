You Too Can Be a Fabulous Volunteer at the Annapolis Maritime Museum!

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) invites all enthusiasts of maritime heritage and the ecology of the Bay to its Volunteer Open House on Monday, February 19th, from 4:30-6:30.. Whether you’re interested in education programs, guiding visitors as a museum docent, supporting events, assisting with archives, contributing to garden and grounds maintenance, engaging in boat maintenance and woodworking, or joining the crew of the historic skipjack Wilma Lee, there’s a volunteering opportunity waiting for you.

Education Programs: As an educational programs volunteer, you will play a vital role in facilitating hands-on, experiential learning for Pre-K to 6th-grade students. Join us in inspiring curiosity and fostering a connection with the Chesapeake Bay’s rich natural and maritime heritage.

Museum Docent: Are you passionate about history and the Bay? Become a museum docent and guide visitors through our interactive exhibits. Training and materials are provided, and a regular commitment is preferred.

Events: Support our fundraisers and community outreach activities by volunteering for events. Opportunities range from staffing, heavy lifting, and ensuring the success of our initiatives.

Archive, Collections & Research: Help us preserve and digitize our extensive collection, making local history accessible to all.

Garden & Grounds: Join the AMM Garden Club in beautifying our Museum and Park campuses, creating inviting spaces for various events and programs.

Boat Maintenance and Woodworking: Whether you’re a seasoned woodworker or interested in learning new skills, join our Wooden Boat Crew in restoring historic Chesapeake workboats to their former glory.

Wilma Lee: Experienced sailing crew members are needed to ensure safe operations on sunset cruises and educational tours aboard the Wilma Lee skipjack. Volunteer opportunities also include leading heritage tours onboard.

About the Museum: The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youth and adults about the region’s maritime heritage and the Chesapeake Bay’s ecology. With two campuses and the historic Wilma Lee Skipjack, we offer engaging programs, exhibits, and community events.

How to Volunteer: If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator, Sarah Krizek, at [email protected] or complete our volunteer form online at amaritime.org/about/volunteer.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

