February 24, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Wolves and Terrapins Are Newest Mascots to Join AACPS Watermark Partners with Blacks of the Chesapeake 6 Tips for Ensuring Children Stay Safe in the Online World Police Avert Potential Coup at Annapolis City Hall A Few Moments With ZADA
Local News

Wolves and Terrapins Are Newest Mascots to Join AACPS

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ two newest facilities finally have official mascots and colors, bringing one more piece of reality to the completion of visions that have existed for years.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell recently announced that Severn Run High School’s mascot will be the Wolves and Two Rivers Elementary School’s mascot will be the Terrapins. The announcement, made at today’s Board of Education meeting, culminates a process that has included wide community involvement and garnered interest from parents, students, and community members.

“Committees from those schools have been working to gather and analyze community input with regard to a mascot and colors for each school. I have been very pleased with the way this process has gone,” Dr. Bedell said. “I want to thank Severn Run Principal Rachel Kennelly and Two Rivers Principal Alexis McKay for the hard work they are doing to get these schools ready.”

Severn Run High School’s colors will be orange and blue, while Two Rivers’ colors will be blue and green.

Both schools are scheduled to open in August 2024. Severn Run High School will serve students in grades 9-12 while Two Rivers will serve student in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

The Board approved formal names the two schools in January.

Education Local News
Previous Article

Watermark Partners with Blacks of the Chesapeake

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu