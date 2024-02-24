Wolves and Terrapins Are Newest Mascots to Join AACPS

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ two newest facilities finally have official mascots and colors, bringing one more piece of reality to the completion of visions that have existed for years.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell recently announced that Severn Run High School’s mascot will be the Wolves and Two Rivers Elementary School’s mascot will be the Terrapins. The announcement, made at today’s Board of Education meeting, culminates a process that has included wide community involvement and garnered interest from parents, students, and community members.

“Committees from those schools have been working to gather and analyze community input with regard to a mascot and colors for each school. I have been very pleased with the way this process has gone,” Dr. Bedell said. “I want to thank Severn Run Principal Rachel Kennelly and Two Rivers Principal Alexis McKay for the hard work they are doing to get these schools ready.”

Severn Run High School’s colors will be orange and blue, while Two Rivers’ colors will be blue and green.

Both schools are scheduled to open in August 2024. Severn Run High School will serve students in grades 9-12 while Two Rivers will serve student in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

The Board approved formal names the two schools in January.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

