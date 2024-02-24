Watermark Partners with Blacks of the Chesapeake

Watermark, a company known for its Chesapeake region tours, has announced a new partnership with the Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation. This collaboration aims to present a more inclusive historical narrative of the Chesapeake area. Jake Iversen, President of Watermark, emphasized the importance of community partnerships in offering an authentic regional experience. He noted Blacks of the Chesapeake’s significant role in preserving African American history in Annapolis and the maritime industry.

Vince Leggett, President and Founder of Blacks of the Chesapeake and an Admiral of the Chesapeake, highlighted the organization’s efforts in recognizing the contributions of Black individuals in the region’s maritime and seafood sectors. He expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, aiming to celebrate the Chesapeake Bay’s cultural diversity.

The partnership will involve developing cruises in Annapolis and Baltimore, featuring narratives that highlight the shared history of the region. Further details about these cruises will be announced in the near future.

