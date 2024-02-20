Walmart Stabbing: Two Females, One Male Wanted by Police

A stabbing occurred yesterday at around 4:45 p.m. at the Walmart on Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

According to the official report, a physical altercation involving three males escalated when an adult female suspect stabbed one of the individuals. During the confrontation, the victim’s mobile phone was dropped and subsequently stolen by one of the assailants. The suspects, including the female involved in the stabbing, fled the scene in a red sedan.

The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Despite immediate efforts by the responding officers to canvas the area, the suspects remain at large.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Northern District detectives are actively investigating the incident. They have released descriptions of the suspects involved:

A Black male, estimated to be between 18 to 25 years old, dressed in a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants. A White female, also between 18 to 25 years old, identifiable by her long red hair and all-black clothing. Another White female, believed to be between 35 to 40 years old, similarly attired in all-black clothing.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to contact the police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

