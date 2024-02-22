Tractor Supply Company to Open in Former Edgewater Kmart Location

The vacant storefront of the former Edgewater Kmart, which closed in the summer of 2020, is set to welcome Tractor Supply Company as a new tenant. Jacob Baungart initially reported the announcement at the Edgewater-Davidsonville Patch. The Kmart, once part of a nationwide chain now reduced to just two stores, had been a significant retail presence at Edgewater shopping center for decades.

Tractor Supply Company, a major retailer in the rural lifestyle market, will occupy 33,272 square feet of the expansive 117,689-square-foot property. The move marks the retailer’s third location in Anne Arundel County, adding to its existing stores in Glen Burnie and Lothian.

The Keith Corporation, a North Carolina-based commercial real estate developer, acquired the property at 3255 Solomon’s Island Road on January 25. The company plans to lease the remaining space to other retailers in partnership with Jones Lang LaSalle.

Dave Hanby, managing retail partner at The Keith Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about Tractor Supply Company’s new store. He highlighted the retailer’s value to the community and its alignment with their vision for the property.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

