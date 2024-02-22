February 22, 2024
TONIGHT: Winter Lecture Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

What are you doing on Thursday evenings for the next couple of months? The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park will present its Annual Winter Lecture Series on Thursday evenings from January 18th through March 7th. The museum, nestled in the heart of Annapolis’ Eastport community, will become the “in place” for those seeking to delve into the rich maritime history and contemporary issues that shape our coastal communities. Each lecture is a portal to a world of maritime tales, expert insights, and thought-provoking discussions, offering a unique opportunity to connect with the maritime heritage that defines Annapolis. Come on out!

February 22nd- Defiant: The Audacious Escape of Robert Smalls: The Water Side of the Underground Railroad. 

  • Robert Smalls’ life was one of accomplishment. Starting enslaved, then American politician, publisher, businessman, and maritime pilot.
  • Hear the thrilling tale of how Smalls freed himself, his crew, and their families during the American Civil War by commandeering a Confederate ship and sailing it from Confederate-controlled waters to freedom.

$10 Admission and FREE for First Mate & Above Museum Members. Limited seating. Please register and reserve your spot below. Virtual option available, please reserve virtual spot to receive zoom link.

Click HERE for in-person registration, Click HERE for virtual registration

February 29th- Built on Sotweed: The History and Archaeology of Maryland in the 1600s and its Reliance upon Tobacco.

  • Tobacco was foundational to shaping life in the Lord Baltimore’s colony. Explore insights into the yearly “Tobacco Fleet” that brought goods and carried tobacco across the Atlantic.
  • Learn about the remains of an actual 17th- century English tobacco ship discovered using historical research and archaeology.

$10 Admission and FREE for First Mate & Above Museum Members. Limited seating. Please register and reserve your spot below. Virtual option available, please reserve virtual spot to receive zoom link.

Click HERE for in-person registration, Click HERE for virtual registration

March 7th- Following Seas: Sea Level Rise Observations, Resilience, and Research at the U.S. Naval Academy. 

  • The U.S. Naval Academy is now facing one of its greatest challenges ever: overcoming the challenge of local sea level rise and climate change stressors.
  • Hear about observations of historic flooding events at USNA and the work of the Sea Level Rise Advisory Council, a group formed in 2015 to gather data and forecast future mitigation actions.

$10 Admission and FREE for First Mate & Above Museum Members. Limited seating. Please register and reserve your spot below. Virtual option available, please reserve virtual spot to receive zoom link.

Click HERE for in-person registration, Click HERE for virtual registration

The series is held in person at the Museum Campus (723 Second Street Annapolis, MD 21403). Pre-registration is strongly suggested as space is limited. Registration fee of $10 per person at the door – first come, first served.

FIRST MATE & ABOVE MEMBERS MUST PRE-REGISTER USING MEMBER CODE, PLEASE CONTACT LIZZIE SPOKELY AT [email protected] if you misplaced your code or have any issues reserving your spot.

