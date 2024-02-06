February 6, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Three Suspects Still At Large in Crofton Armed Carjacking

In the early hours of February 6, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Ambling Circle in Crofton following a reported carjacking incident. The victim was approached by three Hispanic males, when one of the suspects brandished a handgun and forcibly took the car keys. The trio then escaped in the victim’s white 2020 Honda Accord.

After a canvas of the area, officers were unable to locate the vehicle. However, the car was later found abandoned by the police at the interchange of I-97 and I-895, with no suspects in sight.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6155. For those who wish to provide tips while remaining anonymous, the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line is available at 410-222-4700.

