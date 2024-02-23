THIS WEEKEND: Annapolis Home Owners Expo With Hilton Carter

The Home Owners Expo is coming to the Byzantium Event Center, offering guests the perfect opportunity to get started on home improvement and enhancement projects, meet qualified professionals, shop, compare and save, and join educational seminars and workshops in one accessible location. The event will feature over 80 companies showcasing kitchens, baths, decking, countertops, sunrooms, exterior products, landscape design and hardscape, closet organization, design and build, whole house remodeling, and more.

Special Guest: Plant Expert Hilton Carter, Sat. Feb. 24, 12 noon!

Have you ever walked into a plant nursery or greenhouse and instantly felt a change in the air? The feeling of calm that washes over you as you tilt your head back, close your eyes, and take a deep breath. This is the feeling you’re looking to replicate when you bring plants into your home.

Hilton Carter, in Wild at Home

Over the past 19 years, The Home Owners Expo has showcased a variety of guest experts from HGTV, This Old House, and many more to give guests great information on various aspects of their homes. This February, author and plant expert Hilton Carter will be on hand for guests at the Home Owners Expo on Saturday, February 24th, for an informative seminar and question and answer session. Hilton has authored several books, including Wild At Home, Wild Creations, Wild Interiors, and Living Wild. He partnered with Target on the Hilton Carter for Target collection and released his Guide to Houseplants workshops with the Magnolia Network. Meet Hilton, ask questions about your plants, and check out his books!

TWO FREE TICKETS FOR EYE ON ANNAPOLIS READERS Use Code EYE When Checking Out

During the show, additional seminars will be provided on various topics, including the State of Real Estate with Northrop Realty, Stuff You Need To Know with Home Inspector Ryan Schmidt, free antiques and collectible appraisals, and more. The Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County will be available all weekend to review homeowners’ plant issues, and there will be wine tasting and spirit tasting. Come hungry for incredible Greek food and pastries all weekend.

Tickets are on sale online at www.TheHomeOwnersExpo.com and will be available at the door. Admission is $6.00 for adults and $5.00 for active and retired military. Advance discounts are available online.

The show is located at The Byzantium Event Center, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis MD 21401

Ample adjacent free parking is available, and the facility is handicapped-friendly.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

