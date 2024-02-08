THIS SUNDAY: 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House

On February 11th, just before two teams face off in a “super” NFL championship game, volunteers in Annapolis will kick off their own SOUPer Bowl, a donation-only lunch to support homeless prevention and related educational training services to people in Anne Arundel County.

Sunday, February 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Heritage Baptist (1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis) will host the 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Homeless Prevention Center. Volunteers will ladle soups prepared by locally renowned Chef Zachary Pope. Menu soups include Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato and Chili. Guests will also enjoy salad, fresh rolls, and dessert.

“We were all shocked by the recent fire at the Light House and thankful no one was hurt,” said Scott Shelton, Heritage Baptist pastor. “We appreciate the dedicated staff working to get all residents back in place and hope our event will support their effort.”

The public is invited, and admission is free, but donations are requested to benefit the Light House. This year, the SOUPer Bowl volunteers hope to raise $8500. Donations can be made at the event or online now at heritageloves.com/onlinegiving and selecting “SOUPer Bowl” when prompted. One hundred percent of the money donated goes directly to the Light House.

Guests can attend worship service with Pastor Scott Shelton at 10:30 a.m. before the SOUPer Bowl lunch. All are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team jerseys that day, whether or not their team is in the big game.

Since 2007, this event has raised over $50,000 cumulatively for the Light House. Heritage Baptist is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter. For more information, visit heritageloves.com

