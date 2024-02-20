February 20, 2024
There’s Room for More Than One Sock Burning in Annapolis

The ever-quirky Maritime Republic of Eastport is gearing up for its very own Sock Burning event, a tradition heralding the arrival of spring and the eagerly awaited boating season. The tradition reportedly took root in the late 1970s and even predates the establishment of the Maritime Republic of Eastport in January 1998 (MRE).

This year’s Sock Burning, infused with Eastport’s characteristic blend of cheeky charm and community spirit, is scheduled for the crack o’ noon (as always) on Saturday, March 2, at the Dark Horse, at 985 Bay Ridge Road, just over the County line. Participants are encouraged to bring their own socks – the smellier, the better – to toss into the ceremonial barrel fire.

The event promises a lively mix of drinks, food, and music, and revelry. A highlight of the day will be the presence of the indomitable Pinky Gaines from Dark Horse, a local hero known for her leadership in the 2023 Tug of War’s Chili Cook-Off and her reputed tequila expertise. The sock burning will occur in a section of the Dark Horse parking lot, with the festivities spilling indoors and outdoors.

While the event is free, attendees will have the opportunity to make a $5 donation. This year, the proceeds will support local artist Rich Winford, a familiar face at MRE events, who is currently engaged in a courageous battle against blood cancer.

In keeping with the spirit of the MRE, which is as much about community as it is about fun, participants are invited to mark their calendars for future events. The .05K Bridge Run is on Saturday, May 11, and the 2024 Tug o’ War is on Saturday, November 2–both at the crack o’ noon.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

