Life In The Area

The Yardbirds Set to Electrify Rams Head on March 16

The Yardbirds, an iconic musical ensemble that has been shaping the rock landscape since the 1960s, are set to deliver a thrilling live music experience at Rams Head in Annapolis. Known for their groundbreaking contributions to rock and blues, The Yardbirds’ upcoming performance promises to be a not-to-be-missed event for fans of classic rock and live music enthusiasts in Annapolis.

The band’s rich musical journey encompasses a diverse range of genres including blues, jazz, folk, rock, pop, and raga. Their innovative use of guitar feedback and improvisation has cemented their status as legends and pioneers in the music world. The Yardbirds are renowned for their timeless classics such as “For Your Love,” “Heart Full of Soul,” “Shapes of Things,” “I’m a Man,” “Over Under Sideways Down,” and “Train Kept a Rollin’,” among many others. These signature songs have left an indelible mark on the music industry, influencing countless bands and artists over the years.

The current lineup of The Yardbirds features founding member and drummer Jim McCarty. The band’s renowned guitar pyrotechnics, which historically boasted the talents of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, are now showcased by lead guitarist Godfrey Townsend. Guitarist and lead vocalist John Idan, bassist Kenny Aaronson (noted for his work with Bob Dylan and Billy Idol), and Myke Scavone on vocals and blues harp complete the ensemble, ensuring that the band’s legacy continues with the same fervor and skill as in their early days.

THE YARDBIRDS

Rams Head On Stage
March 16, 2024 | 8:00 PM
TICKETS

Inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, The Yardbirds’ influence on rock music is both profound and far-reaching. Their performance at Rams Head in Annapolis on March 16 is an opportunity for fans to witness the enduring power and artistry of one of rock’s most influential bands. The event is poised to be a highlight in Annapolis’ live music calendar, bringing together the old and new fans of The Yardbirds for an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia.

