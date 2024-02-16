The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Penny!

Hercules is a 12-year-old purebred, long-haired Dachshund whose human passed away, and she was not getting along with the small children in her human kid’s home. I get it. After having a human to yourself for 12 years and suddenly having to deal with kids again…

But she is a perfect companion for a single person or a couple. Fabulous on the leash. She seems very content to snuggle up in a bed (or on a conference table and watch a podcast being recorded). She is definitely a people dog and is just looking for her forever home! And the bonus is that all the puppy antics (chewing, scratching, bathroom accidents) are all not included!

She does have a bit of a voice when she wants to be heard and might be a bit of a drama queen as well. But this pup is ready to go home and give you the unconditional love that only a dog can give!

PENNY

And here are a few dates for your calendar! The Walk for the Animals is May 19th at Quiet Waters Park and we need to talk County Executive Pittman into waiving the fees and admission for this event. Did you know the SPCA needs to pay to rent the park and then pay for every car that drives in during the event? And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

